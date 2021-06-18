Jagan claims to have filled 6 government jobs in 2 years, TDP calls it fake | Latest India News





Andhra Pradesh YS chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that his government filled more than six vacancies across various government departments in the last two years and announced the filling of 10,143 vacancies in 2021-22 . The prime ministers’ comments came during an event on Friday. Out of the total of 6.03 jobs created, 184,264 were created regularly, 399,791 were contracted and 19,701 are under contract. The government has also increased salaries for 702,656 positions which were paid a small amount in the mandate of previous governments, CM Reddy said as it released a calendar for conducting recruitment to fill vacancies next year. The opposition Telugu Desam party was quick to react and described the governments’ claims as a hoax and a hoax. The prime minister said it was for the first time in the state’s history that unemployed youth would know the exact month of the job advertisement and the number of vacancies. He said the entire recruitment process would be done in a transparent manner without the involvement of any broker. The selection would be made based on the scores obtained in the written test conducted by the government without any interview. CM Jagan claimed that in the last two years, his government has filled a total of 603,756 vacancies, including 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in village and neighborhood secretariats. Another 2.50 lakh youth were recruited as village and neighborhood volunteers. According to the latest work calendar, the announcement to fill the remaining 1,238 posts in SC, ST and DA will be issued in July. The announcement for another 36 posts in the category 1 and 2 category of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be issued in August, in September for 450 police jobs, in October for 451 positions in the health department. Notice for 5,251 paramedics, laboratory technicians and pharmacists will be issued in November and for 441 nursing jobs in December. In January 2022, there would be an announcement for the recruitment of 240 teaching positions in college colleges, for 2,000 positions as assistant professors at universities in February 2022 and 36 positions in other departments will be filled in March 2022. Senior TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu ridiculed the prime ministers’ claims, calling them false. The claims are only false. Can the government reveal the names and telephone numbers of those who have been recruited in the last two years? he asked. Ramakrishnudu wondered how the Jagan government could call the merger of over 50,000 Road Transport Corporation employees, working for decades in state government road transport authorities, as new recruits. Similarly, 95,112 external employees appointed during the TDP regime to various departments are now being shown as new recruits under AP Corporate Employees Corporation, he stressed. The minister asserted that village and neighborhood volunteers over two lakhs, who claimed to have been recruited by the government, were none other than YSRC workers. They were not recruited through any public service commission, but through recommendations. Each of them is being paid a little 5,000 per month. If they are government employees, they should get at least 18,000 per month under the Minimum Wage Act, he claimed.

