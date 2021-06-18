The UN proposal calls for an arms embargo and democracy in Myanmar

The United Nations General Assembly is expected to adopt a resolution Friday calling on the Myanmar military junta to restore the countries’s democratic transition and for all nations to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar, diplomats said.

The draft resolution also condemns deadly violence by security forces and calls on the ruling junta, which seized power in a coup in February, to release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and all those who have been arrested, charged or arbitrarily arrested.

The 193-member assembly is scheduled to consider the resolution, which has more than 50 co-sponsors, on Friday afternoon. Its sponsors hope it will be adopted by consensus in order to send a strong message to the junta about the global condemnation of its February 1 takeover and international support for a return to Myanmar’s democratic transition. However, any nation can ask for a vote on the resolution.

The draft is the result of negotiations by a so-called Nuclear Group, including the European Union, many Western nations and the 10-member Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, which includes Myanmar. A UN diplomat said he had an agreement with ASEAN to seek consensus. How ASEAN members would respond in the event of a vote is unclear.

The adoption of the resolution would mark one of several times that the most representative UN body voiced opposition to a military coup and called for an arms embargo.

Canadian Ambassador to the UN Bob Rae, a member of the Nuclear Group, said on Thursday that everyone had worked hard to reach a broad consensus on the text and discussions were still ongoing whether it would be adopted by consensus or to be put to a vote

Myanmar languished under strict military rule for five decades, leading to isolation and international sanctions. As the generals relinquished control, culminating in the rise of Suu Kyis to leadership in the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most of the sanctions and pouring investment into the country. Her party was re-elected by a landslide victory in the November election, but the military claims the vote was rigged and was taken before the new parliament is in place.

Widespread opposition to junta rule began with massive non-violent protests. After soldiers and police used deadly force to suppress peaceful demonstrations, a low-level armed uprising has emerged in both towns and villages.

Last week, the UN human rights office cited credible reports that at least 860 people have been killed by security forces since February 1, mostly during protests, and that more than 4,800 people including activists, journalists and opponents of juntas are in arbitrary detention.

Speaking about the draft resolution, Rae said: I think it is a strong statement by the General Assembly regarding our strong opposition to what is happening in Myanmar and our strong desire for a step back in an achievement process of democracy in the country, civil and economic rights for all, including Rohingya, a group of persecuted Muslim minorities in Myanmar.

The draft calls on the Myanmar Armed Forces to respect the will of the people as freely expressed by the results of the November 8, 2020 general elections. It also says that parliament should be allowed to convene and the armed forces and other national bodies should be introduced. in an inclusive civilian government that is representative of the will of the people.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect global opinion, and supporters of the draft believe it will have an impact.

Rae, a former Canadian special envoy to Myanmar, does not believe the nation can return to its past isolation now that people in Myanmar have developed a taste for openness, democracy, participation and social and political rights, he said. ai. And I do not think people will lose their taste. And I think the answer is to do everything we can to support democracy.