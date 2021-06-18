International
Vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia are vaccinated
June 18, 2021 – More than 350 doctors and medical workers in Indonesia who received a Chinese-made COVID vaccine have tested positive for the virus, Reuters reported.
Most are asymptomatic, but dozens have been hospitalized with a high fever and other symptoms, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in Kudus district in central Java. told Reuters.
Healthcare workers in Indonesia were among the first to be vaccinated. Almost all of them were given the vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) told Reuters.
The number of infected medical workers raises questions about how well that vaccine works against the Delta variant, which is thought to be causing the latest increase in cases in Indonesia.
“The data show that they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is not surprising that the progression infection is higher than before because, as we know, most healthcare workers in Indonesia took Sinovac , and we still do not yet know how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant, Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, told Reuters.
The World Health Organization said the Sinovac vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of recipients and prevented severe COVID-19 stay and hospital stay, Reuters said.
Last month, the WHO issued an emergency authorization for the Sinovac vaccine, which means it can be used in COVAX, the global vaccination program for low-income nations. Tha Reuters.
The pandemic has hit Indonesia hard. WHO says the nation of about 270 million people recorded more than 1.9 million infections and 53,000 deaths. Reuters said about 950 doctors and nurses have died in the pandemic.
Reuters, citing data from the health ministry, reported that Indonesia registered 12,624 new infections from COVID on Thursday, mostly since January 30th.
