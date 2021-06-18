WHO warns of “urgent action” needed to stop COVID-19 “increased cases” in Africa





Johannesburg, South Africa – Like the new norm COVID-19 infections rose 20% from week to week in nearly two dozen African nations, senior health officials have warned that the continent, facing its third wave of coronavirus, could be overloaded. “The sobering trajectory of adult cases “I urge everyone to take urgent action,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for the World Health Organization for Africa, on Thursday. We have seen in India and elsewhere how quickly COVID-19 can be withdrawn and overload health systems. “So public health measures need to be scaled up quickly to find, test, isolate and care for patients and to find their contacts quickly.” Moet urged African nations to increase their vaccination campaigns as well, noting that 23 countries had used less than half the doses they received. She said vaccinations across the continent were proceeding slowly, with less than 1% of the continent fully vaccinated so far.

G7 executives discuss COVID challenges 05:26 In a special press conference, Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the CDC continent itself, told reporters that while he welcomed him Promise of G-7 leaders with 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, “they are not here now, and we hope they will be here soon.” He echoed Moet, noting that some African nations were soon running out of supplies of vaccines, while others were struggling to use the reserves they had. “Unfortunately, 23 countries have used less than half of the doses they have received, including four of the countries experiencing a resurgence,” Moeti told reporters. Health officials across the continent have reported widespread logistical challenges in vaccinating people, including the public’s reluctance to take shots, funding, and the great distance and distance isolating some populations.

UNICEF assists in the COVAX effort 09:46 Africa has collectively reported only about 5 million cases of COVID-19, representing just under 3% of the global total. But as Moeti warned: “New cases have increased by almost 30% in the past week, with five countries, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia, accounting for 76% of new cases.” More



Health officials have expressed relief that Tanzania has now sought to join the global Initiative to distribute COVAX vaccines. The country stopped reporting cases in May 2020 under former President John Magufuli, who trivialized the pandemic and was a vaccine skeptic. The country has not yet launched a vaccination campaign under new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, but with the demand for doses from COVAX, there is at least some hope on the horizon.

