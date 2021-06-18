BJP cites Modi government decisions on Punjab to praise its spirit of ‘cooperative federalism’: The Tribune India





New Delhi, June 18th The BJP on Friday highlighted a number of decisions taken by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led for Punjab in the “true spirit of cooperative federalism” and attacked its rivals for “falsifying” them. Addressing a press conference, Hardeep Union Minister Singh Puri targeted opposition parties, who have accused the government of dominating states and said “anyone who suggests they have been briefly changed or given their share of the will be lawful a forgery “. The government recently sanctioned medical oxygen facilities for 41 sites in Punjab under the PM Care Fund, he said. He also dealt a blow to the Congress government in Punjab over his alleged profit by selling his quota of Covid vaccines to private hospitals and said this sparked contradictory statements from within the party. “Congress leaders are not on the same page. Some of them think that taking advantage of the medicine supplied from the center is legal. The Punjab government health minister claimed that he had nothing to do with this fraud,” Puri said. Citing various decisions of the Modi government, he said it abolished a “black list” bearing the names of 333 Sikhs, granted citizenship rights to thousands of oppressed Sikhs in various countries, and secured action in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, granted FCRA registration at Golden Temple to receive foreign donations, launched 14 trains to connect Sikh shrines, and exempted GST vague services run by gurdwaras. The list is long, he said, adding that this is what Modi personally and his government have done for all states. Noting that it was claimed that the minimum support price (MSP) for cereals would be lifted and the mandate system would be repealed when the government passed three farm laws, he said the Center actually did record procurement and transferred tens of thousands of crops directly to farmers’ bank accounts. “The government has made it clear that if there is any doubt (about the laws) we are ready to sit down with you and we are open to all suggestions. But the model should be beneficial to farmers,” Puri said. He also called for an investigation into crimes allegedly committed at farmers’ protest sites. BJP spokesman Sambit Patra added that democracy has room for unrest, not crime. – PTI







