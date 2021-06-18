A visitor is allowed to Gauteng hospitals, but only in exceptional cases





Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health has temporarily suspended hospital visits to public health facilities as the third wave of coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the province. The decision to suspend hospital visits was announced Thursday night as the province continues to see thousands of new Covid-19 infections every day during the third wave. On Thursday evening, the national health department announced that more than 11,000 new Covid-19 infections had been registered, with over 7,400 of those new infections coming from Gauteng province. The Johannesburg district accounts for over 2600 new infections, over 2000 in Tshwane and there were over 1200 new cases in Ekurhuleni. Gauteng Health spokesman Kwara Kekana said hospitals will allow a visitor to visit a patient for no more than 15 minutes, but only in exceptional cases. As of Thursday night, more than 1.7 million South Africans have been infected with the coronavirus since March last year, and more than 58,000 people have been exposed to the virus. Said Kekana: Gauteng is currently experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and cases are growing exponentially. This has put our public health care facilities under extreme pressure. As part of reducing the risk of our patients being infected with the virus, visiting times for all health care facilities have been temporarily suspended. Kekana said those who wanted to see a patient in emergencies sought permission from a attending physician to authorize the visit. She said only one visitor would be allowed, no more than 15 minutes. In exceptional cases, only one visitor will be allowed and such a visitor cannot spend more than 15 minutes with the patient, she said on Friday. The visit in question should be scheduled in advance with the attending physician. All visitors should be checked for Covid-19 symptom temperature and visitors should adhere to all Covid-19 protocols, Kekana said. So far, over 530,000 people in Gauteng have been infected with the virus, with 7,486 new infections being recorded Thursday night. In Gauteng, the age groups that have had the most Covid-19 infections are the 31-40 age group, with just under 130,000 infections, the 41-50 age group, with over 106,000 cases, and the 21-30 age group, with over 92 000 rasts.

