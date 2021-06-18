The one who left Vemulaghat ends his life – Hindu





In a shocking incident, Tutukuri Mallareddy (70), a deportee from Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandarin, committed suicide by self-immolation. He reportedly prepared the wooden pier that had been assembled from his ruined home. The incident happened in the early hours of Friday. Knowing of the incident the heavy police force was mobilized in the village to prevent any bad incident. Media people were also not allowed to enter the village. This is one of the villages that will be submerged under Mallannasagar. He reportedly took the extreme step after being denied the division of the house under the Rehabilitation and Restoration (R&R) package. According to sources, Mallareddy was a resident of Vemulaghat and had a wife and three daughters. His eldest daughter and son-in-law passed away long ago. His wife died of cancer about nine months ago. His second son-in-law died of Coronavirus about a month ago. Although Mallareddy was paid the R&R package along with others, officials reportedly denied the house sanction against him as he was single. Mallareddy thought of giving the house to the third daughter and son-in-law who had served him and his wife during difficult times. Mallareddy was concerned about the home denial to him. He had repeatedly told this to some villagers. On Thursday, he had gathered wood from his house destroyed by officials. We thought he was collecting it to sell. But he prepared the pier and calmed down, Y. Srinivas told Reddy, a Vemulaghat villager. Hindu. However, Revenue Division (RDO) Officer K. Anantha Reddy, in a recorded video, said the allegations being made by the villagers were not fair and Mallareddy was given house number 848 in the R&R colony and he was also also pay for packages. This was confirmed by Tirupathi Reddy, Mallareddy’s nephew in another statement recorded on video. Mr Anantha Reddy called on the deportees not to take any extreme steps as the authorities, including the Collector, were ready to address their concerns. Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao visited the Mallareddy family at the government hospital and comforted them. Officials are destroying homes. But they have to think about what forced Mallareddy to take the extreme step. A farmer who prepares the pier and imitates himself is a disgrace to the administration. At least now the district authorities should respond with human faces, Mr Raghunandan Rao said adding that some deportees were still there in Vemulaghat, Etigaddakishtapur and Pallepahad. However, he was not allowed to visit the village. Congress leader Ch. Srinivas Reddy, who tried to visit the village, was also arrested by police.

