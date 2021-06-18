Ethiopia goes to the polls against a backdrop of uncertainty

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Supporters of the Balderas Party, one of the main opposition parties, take part in an election campaign in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 16, 2021.

Ethiopians head to the polls on Monday, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promoting a message of unity against a background of inevitable conflict and famine in the north of the country.

National elections, which will see 547 members of the elected federal parliament and the leader of the winning party become prime minister, were to be held in August 2020 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending a 20-year post-war territorial dispute with Eritrea, earlier this week called on Ethiopians to ensure “the first free and fair elections”. in place”.

Monday marks his first electoral test since taking office in 2018 on the eve of mass protests against the former coalition government, which was dominated by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

But despite setting a bold reformist agenda that included cracking down on corruption and releasing political prisoners, Abiy last year found himself conducting military operations against the TPLF in the northern Tigray region after seizing military bases.

Subsequent conflict has led to mass casualties and displacement, although no official death toll has been determined and put the region on the brink of starvation, according to the United Nations. Meanwhile, allegations of human rights abuses have undermined the international reputation of the federal government. The African Union this week launched an investigation to investigate the allegations.

Troubled polls

The legitimacy of the election has also been called into question as parties in Oromia, Ethiopia’s most populous region where Abiy hails, said they would boycott them on allegations of government repression.

The Oromo Liberation Front announced in March that it would withdraw after the imprisonment of party leaders and claims of closing its national offices. The Oromo Federalist Congress withdrew for similar reasons after prominent figures were jailed on terror charges.

The withdrawals coincided with an increase in deadly attacks in Oromia and parts of the northwestern Amhara region, which have been blamed for a militant branch of the OLF.