Ethiopia goes to the polls against a backdrop of uncertainty
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Supporters of the Balderas Party, one of the main opposition parties, take part in an election campaign in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 16, 2021.
Michael Tewelde / Xinhua via Getty Images
Ethiopians head to the polls on Monday, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promoting a message of unity against a background of inevitable conflict and famine in the north of the country.
National elections, which will see 547 members of the elected federal parliament and the leader of the winning party become prime minister, were to be held in August 2020 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending a 20-year post-war territorial dispute with Eritrea, earlier this week called on Ethiopians to ensure “the first free and fair elections”. in place”.
Monday marks his first electoral test since taking office in 2018 on the eve of mass protests against the former coalition government, which was dominated by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
But despite setting a bold reformist agenda that included cracking down on corruption and releasing political prisoners, Abiy last year found himself conducting military operations against the TPLF in the northern Tigray region after seizing military bases.
Subsequent conflict has led to mass casualties and displacement, although no official death toll has been determined and put the region on the brink of starvation, according to the United Nations. Meanwhile, allegations of human rights abuses have undermined the international reputation of the federal government. The African Union this week launched an investigation to investigate the allegations.
Troubled polls
The legitimacy of the election has also been called into question as parties in Oromia, Ethiopia’s most populous region where Abiy hails, said they would boycott them on allegations of government repression.
The Oromo Liberation Front announced in March that it would withdraw after the imprisonment of party leaders and claims of closing its national offices. The Oromo Federalist Congress withdrew for similar reasons after prominent figures were jailed on terror charges.
The withdrawals coincided with an increase in deadly attacks in Oromia and parts of the northwestern Amhara region, which have been blamed for a militant branch of the OLF.
Amhara militia men, in fighting alongside federal and regional forces against the northern Tigray region, receive training on the outskirts of Addis Zemen village, north of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, on November 10, 2020.
EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP via Getty Images
Meanwhile the TPLF is now officially defined as a terrorist organization, with its leaders either arrested, waging guerrilla warfare in Tigray, or on the run.
“The main challenge for the elections is uncertainty, especially in western and southern Oromia, where ethnic-based militia activities are highly designed to undermine the election process itself,” Louw Nel, senior political analyst at NKC African Economy, said in a statement. research note Thursday.
“Ethiopian security forces have struggled to create the right conditions for free and fair elections in the most troubled areas and have been involved in their abuses.”
Insecurity is also a concern in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, fueled by competition over resources, Nel stressed, along with long-standing ethnic animosities.
Although dozens of parties have run, only Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice has a party leader with a substantial national profile Berhanu Nega, who was elected mayor of the country’s capital Addis Ababa in 2005 before being ousted by the TPLF-led government and burgosur.
Ethiopia’s National Election Board announced on June 10 that elections would no longer continue in the Harar and Somalia regions, along with a referendum on the creation of a new state from the multi-county in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Regional People’s State. .
This in addition to the 40 constituencies and six regions where polls were postponed in May due to disruptions in voter registration. As these polls are scheduled for Sept. 6, war-torn elections in Tigray have been postponed indefinitely, “removing the right to vote of 5.7 million people who largely oppose the federal government,” according to a recent report by consultancy. Pangea-Risk political risk.
Reputation risk
Abiy claimed victory in Tigray in November 2020 and the region is now under an interim administration after the government declared the TPLF prime minister illegal. However, it is still facing a low-level uprising, which the Pangea-Risk report suggested increases the risk of disproportionate war tactics by rebel groups.
“Continued uncertainty, late elections and a seemingly telecommunications licensing round are all indications of concern as Ethiopia struggles to recover from the pandemic and the economy slows to its lowest growth rate in almost 20 years,” the report said.
The conflict in Tigray has caused global damage to reputation, which could have a knock-on effect on interest in the country as an investment destination, a key principle of Abiy’s drive towards privatization and economic liberation.
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – People listen as staff members of the Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEBE) explain how to vote in the upcoming general election scheduled for June 21, 2021, under an overpass in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 17 2021.
YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP through Getty Images
“Companies, once upset by the prospect of investing in a country led by a Nobel Peace Prize winner set to open up to the world, now face a reputation risk by investing in a country linked to war crimes and famine. , “said Nel and NKC.
The government is currently seeking to auction off a 40% stake in Ethio Telecom, which is still generating interest, with the ultimate ambition to generate revenue through partial privatization and new licensing tenders, along with easing the debt burden. partly generated by state-owned enterprises such as Ethio Telecom.
“A relatively peaceful election will somehow go to the rehabilitation of Ethiopia and the image of Mr Abiy,” Nel said.
“Violence on the eve and after the election will do the opposite, exposing the country as corrupt and accelerating its isolation.”
