Deputies vote to censor Sajjan over treatment of sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces





A majority of lawmakers voted late Thursday to censor Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, citing his treatment of the misconduct crisis in the Canadian Armed Forces and other failures perceived during his six-year term as justification for reprimand. official. By a vote of 169-151, the Conservative opposition MPsendorsedocation, which also convicted Sajyan of “tricking Canadians into his service record,” a reference to a 2016 speech Sajjan gave, in which he said he was ” the “architect” of Operation Medusa, a Canadian-led offensive in the Afghan war. Sajjan later expressed regret for taking credit for leading the major battle against the Taliban. While a stain on the minister’s records, censorship brings no official consequences. Sajjan will not face fines or fines or loss of parliamentary privileges as a result of their move. Speaking to reporters before the vote, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said the move was a way to send a signal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that opposition parties “condemn corrupt and failed leadership”. Multiple resignations Sajjan has faced a barrage of opposition criticism for his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces. Half a dozen senior leaders have resigned in recent weeks, including the country’s top soldier, Admiral Art McDonald, while others are under investigation. High-ranking ranks have been rocked by public criticism of a recent game of golf between former defense chief Jonathan Vance and two military leaders. The exit came as Vance faces a military police investigation amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and sent wild emails to another colleague. Vance denies the allegations. One of Vance’s golf partners, Lieutenant General. Mike Rouleau, announced his resignation this week following media reports about the game. Rouleau said he invited Vance to play golf “to ensure his well-being”. During a heated exchange in the Commons earlier this week, O’Toolesaid Sajjanmust must either be fired by the prime minister or he must do the “honorable thing” and resign from his post. “The Canadian Armed Forces are literally falling in front of our eyes,” O’Toole said. “Army members have no respect for their minister.” He said Sajjan does not have the “moral authority” to correct issues of misconduct in the Armed Forces. Conservatives have also accused Sajjan and others within the government of orchestrating a “concealment” by filibustering the Commons committee meetings where opposition lawmakers intended to investigate allegations of misconduct against Vance and others. ‘We will do it’ Six years after the recent investigation into the case, the Liberals recently appointed another outsider, former High Court Judge Louise Arbor, to lead an external review of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military. “We know we have a lot more work to do to make sure we create an inclusive environment in the Canadian Armed Forces and we will make it happen,” Sajjan said. Liberal MPs rallied behind their parliamentary group counterpart after the censorship vote, clashing with attempts to question Sajjan’s military data. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said it was disrespectful to O’Toole to “tarnish the reputation and military service record of another veteran.” “Minister Sajjanis is a highly decorated war veteran in Afghanistan and has proudly served Canada. Canadians will not forget him.” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller condemned the opposition’s efforts to ‘tarnish’ Sajjan’s military service record. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press) Industry Minister Franois-Philippe Champagnesaid Sajjan has served the country “with integrity, passion and distinction”. “No one should be subjected to free, politically motivated slander as we have seen today,” he said. “Our democracy deserves better, Canadians deserve better.”

