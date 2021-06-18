EU lifts travel restrictions for American travelers





(CNN) American travelers will finally be allowed to visit Europe again this summer. The European Union’s governing body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the US, a move that will allow visitors from these destinations to relax in Europe much more easily. In a statement issued Friday, the European Council said member states should “gradually lift travel restrictions at the external borders” for residents of the following countries: Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, USA and China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity. The UK was clearly missing from the list, which will be reviewed every two weeks. According to the European Council, the sites were selected based on specifications related to “the epidemiological situation and the overall response to COVID-19, as well as the reliability of the information and data sources available”. The governing body also noted that reciprocity should be considered on a case-by-case basis. While some countries, such as Greece and Spain, are already allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter the US and / or those who submit a negative PCR test, or meet other specific entry requirements, this recommendation will says Americans may be allowed to travel to 27 EU member states. However, each Member State will have the opportunity to impose additional requirements, such as a mandatory quarantine period, a negative PCR test or vaccination test. The news comes more than a year after non-essential travel from America to the EU was banned. Currently, non-US citizens who have recently visited the EU or the UK are not allowed to enter America. American travelers received over 36 million trips to Europe in 2019, but data from the European Travel Commission show that figure dropped to 6.6 million last year. In fact, Europe without international arrivals 70% decrease in 2020 , when compared to 2019 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Main image: Passengers at Frankfurt Airport, Germany view a destination board showing flights canceled to America on March 12, 2020. Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images).

