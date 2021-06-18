Mom ‘Tembisa 10’ was not pregnant in a fairy tale that almost fooled the world – SAPeople





Despite video interviews, sworn statements and even the BBC reporting on the record birth of ten babies in South Africa to a mother from the town of Tembisa, it turns out it was all a hoax. The mother – Gosiame Sithole – was apparently not even pregnant, according to some reports in the SA. Pretoria News, owned by the IOL, which started the story, stood by its “facts” despite initial questions (including the Gauteng Government saying “We have no record of 10 babies… If they were not born in the air”). Today it is still standing next to its editor Piet Rampedi. And the newspaper is also near Gosiame, which was held yesterday at a police station and, they say, was taken to Tembisa Hospital in Eurhuleni for psychological evaluation against her wishes. Said Independent Media: “The story of Tembisa 10 is not fake news but a cover-up of mammoths by Gauteng Health authorities…” The newspaper, which claimed the babies were born at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, added today that “the whereabouts of her children and their state of health remain a mystery”. However it has become clear to everyone else in SA that there are no newborn babies, with the alleged father of the breakups, Teboho Tsotetsi, acknowledging in a family statement that he had never seen the babies and had relied entirely on what Gosiame i tha. From the beginning, most people had questioned the validity of the story, although there was a secret desire to believe it to be true, to have some good news – and fresh – amid the constant news of the pandemic, the load and blockage. And there seemed to be no good reason for someone to fabricate such a detailed story. In the revelation it has come to light that Teboho was already in another relationship. Of course more will be revealed in the coming days, but it seems one thing is for sure – there will be no pictures of the 10 babies. Today, Friday 18 June 2021, a stake from Gosiame’s family, friends and supporters will be held outside Tembisa Hospital demanding her release. A march organizer told the IOL: “Sithole told us she was being mistreated by staff as if she were mentally disturbed. She says they were shouting at them and finally handcuffed. This is breaking her, we want her released because it is held against her will. “ This person has her whole private life and her personal and medical details have been made public just because Piet Rampedi is not only utterly useless in his work but also refuses to take responsibility for it. In fact it is disgusting. WASTE – Rob (@RobForbesDJ) June 18, 2021







