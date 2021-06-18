COVID increases, but Russians resist clotting and the obligation to be vaccinated

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in a shopping center in St. Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov / File Photo

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) – It seems lost for an explanation as to why vaccines are so low in Russia when coronavirus infections are on the rise and vaccines are readily available, the Kremlin said on Friday, complaining of “nihilism”.

Five months into the campaign, and a growing battery of threats as well as incentives, by June 2, only 18 million Russians had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccinations are also available in stores. But in only one-eighth of the population, this figure, the latest available, is much lower than in most western countries.

Prohibitions have proved impenetrable not only for cash payments and chances of winning a car or even an apartment, but also for loss of profits and threats of dismissal.

And unlike most countries, Russia does not lack vaccines, having approved four home-made shots and finding willing buyers worldwide for the most available, Sputnik V.

The city of Moscow, where day-to-day infections peaked on Fridays, this week took one of the most radical steps anywhere, making vaccination mandatory for all service sector workers. On Friday, she said people who had not been vaccinated would be refused non-urgent hospital treatment. Read more

Fear and doubt

Russians often cite a general fear of new medical products as their reason for refusing vaccination – not helped by a general distrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines – and the fact that more than 5 million people are already infected and resistance developed.

Peskov dismissed the idea that mistrust was widespread, blaming rising vaccination rates, virus mutations and “total nihilism”.

But hesitation is a fact.

“This product is the most sought after in the world right now,” said the head of a Russian vaccine manufacturer.

“But here it is like, ‘Why did you give me this damn caviar when I wanted bread?'”

Moscow – which recorded more than 9,000 new cases on Friday, over half of the national total – had to restore curbs that had been removed, including ordering bars and restaurants to close by 11pm.

He has also taken the dramatic step of making vaccination mandatory for a range of working people facing the public – from hairdressers and taxi drivers to bank traders and teachers.

Some regions have followed Moscow’s example and made vaccination mandatory for workers in certain sectors, but most currently use an eclectic mix of tactics to increase numbers.

A few weeks ago, a museum employee in the Belgorod region came to work to find buses waiting to take them to a concert hall in the city center.

“The hall was full of people working in the culture sector and had refused (to be vaccinated),” said the employee, whose account was echoed by a worker at another museum.

There, they were led by a doctor and an official who spoke at length about the importance of vaccination.

The official said anyone could get a COVID-19 blow while exiting.

Carrots and STICKING

Two flight attendants at state-owned Aeroflot said there had been no direct pressure to take shots, but that people who had not been vaccinated were now only allowed 60 hours of flight time per month, compared to 90 for vaccinated people – with a reduction corresponding to salary. Aeroflot declined to comment.

Some members of the armed services said the pressure there was clearer.

“We were all forced to get vaccinated earlier this year,” said Denis, a 43-year-old military pilot. “What choice do we have? They do not intimidate you, but insist.”

In Belgorod, a worker on a large farm, part of one of the largest agro-industrial farms in Russia, said workers who refused to be vaccinated were asked to explain themselves in writing and threatened with dismissal.

But in many areas, the stick has gone hand in hand with the carrot.

In Moscow, retirees were offered goods worth 1,000 rubles ($ 14) from grocery stores and pharmacies as an incentive to get vaccinated. People also entered a lottery that had five cars as prizes each week.

In the city of Ufa, the vaccination got you a lottery ticket that could even win you an apartment.

But so far, nothing has really worked.

“Take off the masks,” said the doctor who lectured to the museum staff sarcastically. “I want you all to get sick. I will make more money this way.”

($ 1 = 72.5900 rubles)

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Anton Zverev; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Olesya Ostakhova and Gleb Stolyarov; Written by Polina Ivanova; Edited by Kevin Liffey

Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.