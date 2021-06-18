International
COVID increases, but Russians resist clotting and the obligation to be vaccinated
MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) – It seems lost for an explanation as to why vaccines are so low in Russia when coronavirus infections are on the rise and vaccines are readily available, the Kremlin said on Friday, complaining of “nihilism”.
Five months into the campaign, and a growing battery of threats as well as incentives, by June 2, only 18 million Russians had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Vaccinations are also available in stores. But in only one-eighth of the population, this figure, the latest available, is much lower than in most western countries.
Prohibitions have proved impenetrable not only for cash payments and chances of winning a car or even an apartment, but also for loss of profits and threats of dismissal.
And unlike most countries, Russia does not lack vaccines, having approved four home-made shots and finding willing buyers worldwide for the most available, Sputnik V.
The city of Moscow, where day-to-day infections peaked on Fridays, this week took one of the most radical steps anywhere, making vaccination mandatory for all service sector workers. On Friday, she said people who had not been vaccinated would be refused non-urgent hospital treatment. Read more
Fear and doubt
Russians often cite a general fear of new medical products as their reason for refusing vaccination – not helped by a general distrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines – and the fact that more than 5 million people are already infected and resistance developed.
Peskov dismissed the idea that mistrust was widespread, blaming rising vaccination rates, virus mutations and “total nihilism”.
But hesitation is a fact.
“This product is the most sought after in the world right now,” said the head of a Russian vaccine manufacturer.
“But here it is like, ‘Why did you give me this damn caviar when I wanted bread?'”
Moscow – which recorded more than 9,000 new cases on Friday, over half of the national total – had to restore curbs that had been removed, including ordering bars and restaurants to close by 11pm.
He has also taken the dramatic step of making vaccination mandatory for a range of working people facing the public – from hairdressers and taxi drivers to bank traders and teachers.
Some regions have followed Moscow’s example and made vaccination mandatory for workers in certain sectors, but most currently use an eclectic mix of tactics to increase numbers.
A few weeks ago, a museum employee in the Belgorod region came to work to find buses waiting to take them to a concert hall in the city center.
“The hall was full of people working in the culture sector and had refused (to be vaccinated),” said the employee, whose account was echoed by a worker at another museum.
There, they were led by a doctor and an official who spoke at length about the importance of vaccination.
The official said anyone could get a COVID-19 blow while exiting.
Carrots and STICKING
Two flight attendants at state-owned Aeroflot said there had been no direct pressure to take shots, but that people who had not been vaccinated were now only allowed 60 hours of flight time per month, compared to 90 for vaccinated people – with a reduction corresponding to salary. Aeroflot declined to comment.
Some members of the armed services said the pressure there was clearer.
“We were all forced to get vaccinated earlier this year,” said Denis, a 43-year-old military pilot. “What choice do we have? They do not intimidate you, but insist.”
In Belgorod, a worker on a large farm, part of one of the largest agro-industrial farms in Russia, said workers who refused to be vaccinated were asked to explain themselves in writing and threatened with dismissal.
But in many areas, the stick has gone hand in hand with the carrot.
In Moscow, retirees were offered goods worth 1,000 rubles ($ 14) from grocery stores and pharmacies as an incentive to get vaccinated. People also entered a lottery that had five cars as prizes each week.
In the city of Ufa, the vaccination got you a lottery ticket that could even win you an apartment.
But so far, nothing has really worked.
“Take off the masks,” said the doctor who lectured to the museum staff sarcastically. “I want you all to get sick. I will make more money this way.”
($ 1 = 72.5900 rubles)
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Anton Zverev; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Olesya Ostakhova and Gleb Stolyarov; Written by Polina Ivanova; Edited by Kevin Liffey
Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]