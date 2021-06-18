UK Chesham and Amersham LibDem gain Revolt Tory risks for Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from his conservative colleagues, who blame the prime minister for concentrating on tracking votes in the north of England for jeopardizing the ruling party’s traditional southern power base.

A shocking loss in Thursday’s special vote in a wealthy north-west London borough has played into the hands of disgruntled Tories who fear the party leadership under Johnson – especially plans to boost housing in all areas – threatens their chances of re-election.

Speaking privately, the two ministers suggested that the dramatic loss could force the government to lower key reforms of its construction policy. Two more said Johnson now needs to rethink his main focus on “leveling” the economically neglected parts of northern England so that voters in the south do not smelt left out

On Friday, Johnson tried to downplay the result in Chesham and Amersham, which had been held by the Tories since 1974, describing it as “a little weird, a little weird.” He insisted he was not neglecting South England and stressed that he had personally won the mayor of London twice.

However, Tory’s concern about Johnson’s love for the former Labor hearts with the Brexit vote in the north, with a policy to “raise” opportunities and investment, is giving Johnson’s team a break to think.

This strategy helped Johnson win a landslide general election victory in 2019 and persuaded many former Labor voters in northern England to back him up in last month’s local council contests. It is a policy that is essential to his vision for the post-Brexit, post-pandemic recovery of the UK but requires the support of his party.

Conservative MP WhatsApp groups were in turmoil over the outcome in Chesham and Amersham on Friday, according to Johnson’s party colleagues, who asked anonymously to discuss the issue.

Housing Revolt

The so-called by-elections are notorious for throwing weird results in the UK, while district-specific issues including an unpopular high-speed rail link appeared heavily during campaigns in the district.

A rebellion was already brewing among the old Conservatives over the government’s proposed regulation of planning rules, aimed at speeding up the construction of 300,000 homes. Network critics said the policy would lead to concreting over parts of southern England and rural constituencies – rather than triggering a construction boom in the north.

In response, the government abandoned an algorithm aimed at designating construction sites. But the form that the Planning Draft finally takes is still a concern for Tory MPs.

“If the laws are based on proposals, I fear that this is less about modernization than giving developers more freedom,” former Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson’s immediate predecessor, told the House of Commons last month. passed.

‘Level up’

On a broader level, some Tories are concerned to what extent the “top level” – with clear benefits for areas deprived of investment in the past – is now alienating voters in the South of England. The open question is how many other countries are now at risk for the Liberal Democrats, who could also use their opposition to Brexit to lure voters to the Tory-held areas.

While voter turnout in by-elections does not tend to translate into national politics when general elections are called, the magnitude of Thursday’s shift is clearly troubling to the ruling party. In 2019, 55% of voters in Chesham and Amersham voted Tory. This week, 57% voted Liberal Democrat.

A government official said the Liberal Democrats are very active in their constituency and Johnson should remember that the Conservatives are a southern party. Another Tori said there is a growing fear that the main base of Tori support in England could be break-ins.

A third warned of the dangers of exposing the party’s southern wing as it concentrated in the north and noted Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s seat in the London passenger belt as an example of one that could be jeopardized: in 2019, most of it shrank by more than 20,000 votes between one Lib Dem flood

Blip

For Johnson, the result is a rare but significant mistake in his record as an election winner who led his party to the largest majority in Parliament since Margaret Thatcher was leader. On Friday, he again pushed the idea that his policies are hurting the party in places like Chesham and Amersham.

“There were special circumstances there and we are continuing to set our agenda for the whole country, this is what conservatism is a nation for,” Johnson told reporters. “We believe in unification and leveling within regions and across the country.”

The election campaign in Chesham and Amersham, which was called after the death of the incumbent MP, the Liberal Democrat strategists tried to make progress on the Tories planning proposals as well as the high-speed HS2 railway project, which traverses the constituency.

The challenge they face is how to maintain momentum elsewhere. The party won only 11 seats in the 2019 general election, with 11.6% of the national vote.

But their share of the vote was 18.2% in both the south-east and south-west of England and 14.9% in London, according to the House of Commons Library. They came second after the Tories in 80 places. In last month’s local election, they made gains in other southern counties including Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

“The people of Chesham and Amersham have sent a shockwave through British politics.” Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey said. “We were told this seat was very safe and the Tories very strong. This victory of the Liberal Democrats has proved them completely wrong. “

– With the help of Joe Mayes