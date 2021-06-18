Dozens of migrants were rescued, four dead after the ship crashed in Lanzarote, Spain





LANZAROTE, Spain (Reuters) – More than 40 African migrants were rescued after their ship sank off the rocky shores of Lanzarote in Spain’s Canary Islands late Thursday, emergency services said, while more than 100 people aboard two other ships. did it safely for the other islands. Rescue workers pulled the body of a young boy from the ocean on Friday afternoon, bringing the total death toll to four as police divers were preparing to begin the search for a missing person. The bodies of a man and two women, one of whom was pregnant, were found earlier in the day, an emergency services spokesman said. Local resident Marcos Lemes, who was first on the scene and alerted emergency services, told Reuters he had started pulling people out of the water after giving his phone to a boy to use as a torch. I ran away from home with the two barges I keep at home and when I got there it was crazy … I saw a lot of people in the reef. A dozen rescued group, including two infants and two young children, were taken to hospital, regional emergency services said. Another boat carrying 58 people arrived in Fuerteventura and a third with 52 people landed on the small island of El Hierro. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous passage from Africa to the Canary archipelago, more than twice as much as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019. A record 850 died on the streets last year, according to the United Nations migration agency, which suggested COVID-19 had encouraged many workers in industries struggling like fishing or agriculture to migrate. With capacity-laden arrival equipment in the Canary Islands, authorities have housed thousands of migrants in camps where conditions have been criticized by rights groups. Reporting by Borja Suarez; Additional reporting and writing by Nathan Allen, edited by Andrei Khalip, Catherine Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos