COVID-19: Businesses, residents react to Alberta moving closer to Phase 3 of reopening plan
The province is on the verge of meeting the criteria the government seeks to move to Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan and there is a mix of anticipation and anxiety among Albertans.
In Phase 3, large-scale events – both inside and outside – can be resumed, such as football games and concerts. The ban on internal social gatherings will also be lifted. Masking and distancing will not be required at this stage.
Rob Browatzke is a co-owner of the Evolution Wonderlounge in downtown Edmonton. The nightclub has been closed since March 2020 and Browatzke is itching to reopen the doors.
We were one of the first businesses in the city and province to close. We will be among the last to reopen, he said.
Undoubtedly, as a business, it has been challenging because we have had zero income while most of our expenses are still happening.
Browatzke said most of the nightclub staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are not will wear masks and work away from clients. There are plans to deploy cleaners throughout the business once it reopens.
Although eager to get back to work, he admits he has a nuance of anxiety.
Sometimes even a crowded line at the supermarket now causes that anxiety, so it will be interesting to see what happens on that first crowded Saturday, he said.
But I think that kind of anxiety is going to be short-lived, because the excitement of being around people and seeing the happy ends of people laughing again potentially, that’s quite exciting.
Excitement is also felt at The Garage Sports Bar in Calgary. Owner Charlie Mendelman said he is getting more corporate calls looking for bigger parties as Alberta approaches Phase 3.
“Our phone drops a lot more now,” he said. “We’ve had calls already – more starting in the fall – regular saying (they would like) to come down.”
The reopening means the business can finally make a profit, Mendelman said.
“It means we can operate our business at last, (and) perhaps profitably,” he said. “It has been a dry year – a very difficult dry year – for business.”
Mendelman hopes the bigger parties will be back and he predicts there will be more corporate bookings by the fall.
Organizers of Nashville North in Calgary said the space is being adjusted to a canopy-style tent for more airflow and to allow for more social distancing. The formations will be digitalized and the country is watching rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccination trials.
Shelly Beaton is worried about reopening. Edmonton’s wife has two sons – aged 28 and 30 – who are transplant recipients and have impaired immunity.
“I’m really excited because I have not seen my family forever – like, my whole extended family,” she said. “But I’m also nervous about boys.
“Weve been in such a brilliant bubble for 15 months. It’s scary to get out of it.”
Beaton said she will act cautiously when Alberta lifts public health restrictions.
“I think it ‘s going to be some time before I’m comfortable going to dinner inside,” she said. “Maybe it’ s going to be some time before I go to a big concert and other things.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
