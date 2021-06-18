Armenia to vote in the shadow of bitter battlefield defeat against Azerbaijan





Four former Armenian leaders will run for power in Sunday’s potentially turbulent parliamentary elections, following a fierce campaign dominated by the aftermath of the country’s bitter military defeat last year in neighboring Azerbaijan. Interim Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned as Prime Minister in April and called early elections to end months of political unrest sparked by the Azeri victory in fierce fighting over the disputed Nagarabah-Karabakh region. Six weeks of fighting killed more than 5,000 people before a Russian-brokered ceasefire ended fighting last November and cemented the gains of Azerbaijan’s battle campaign, turning most of Nago-Karabakh into Bakus control. more than 25 years after the region was occupied by its ethnic Armenian majority. Critics of Mr. Pashinyan accused him of treason and treason for accepting the return of Azerbaijanis to most of Nagarag-Karabakh, while some of his opponents were arrested for allegedly plotting a coup and an assassination attempt against the former journalist, who came to power through peace anti-corruption protests in 2018. grafting Mr Pashinyan also claims that many of his critics have links to old political guards overthrown by the scandal he ousted and whose grafting and incompetence he blamed for leaving Armenia too weak military to beat strengthened Azeri forces from Baku significant energy revenues and strong support main ally Turkey. Polls suggest Mr. Pashinyans’s strongest challenger to the Civil Contract party will be a bloc led by Robert Kocharyan, president of Armenia from 1998-2008. Supporters attend a campaign rally by the Armenian prime minister in central Yerevan on Thursday, three days before Armenians vote in the snap parliamentary elections. Photos: Karen Minasyan / AFP

At a rally this week, Mr. Kocharyan said that Mr. The Pashinyans were abusing the war and the economy was fueling poverty, unemployment and a national sense of insecurity, which in turn were encouraging large-scale emigration from Armenia. They will cause a headache if they stay in parliament in large numbers. So they should be in parliament with as few seats as possible. It would be better if they were not in parliament at all, said Mr. Kocharyan for Civil Contract. Speaking to supporters in the capital Yerevan, Mr. Pashinyan described Sunday’s election as the moment of truth when his so-called velvet revolution of 2018 would be replaced by a steel revolution. The prisoners Mr Pashinyan, who has thrown a hammer at several rallies, urged voters to give him a steel mandate strong enough to root out parts of the institution he claims are still loyal to the discredited elite embodied by Mr . Kocharyan and other former leaders. He has also vowed to bring home a number of Armenian prisoners of war who are still in Azeri hands after the return of 15 prisoners from Baku last week in exchange for a map showing the location of minefields placed by troops. Armenian. “There is no doubt that all our captive brothers will return to their homeland very soon,” Mr Pashinyan said, amid ongoing tensions and occasional clashes between Armenian and Azeri troops in the disputed border areas.

