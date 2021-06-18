Husband Haryana’s family accuses Tikrit protesters of setting it on fire

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: The family of 42-year-old Haryana, who succumbed to a gunshot wound late Wednesday evening, has accused protesters at the Tikrit border crossing of setting it on fire, with the intention of portraying him as a martyr.

The victim has been identified as Mukesh Lal, a bus driver and resident of Kasar village in Jhajjar district, which is close to the protest site in Tikri.

Based on the families’ complaint, an FIR first appeared on Thursday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Article 307 (attempted murder), which was later transformed into Section 302 (murder) after Mukesh’s death, at the station of police Sector 6 Bahadurgarh.

Speaking to ThePrint, Mukeshs brother Madan Lal said, Samyukt People Kisan Morcha are trying to create a false confession that my brother died by suicide, saying he was upset with his family life; This is not true. Four men linked to the farmers’ agitation sprayed him with gasoline and killed him.

He added that the farmers wanted another sheep for their protest. It was a plot to tell him a martyr about their cause, Madan said.

Police have arrested Krishan, a resident of Jind, and identified another Sandeep accused. The process of identifying the other two accused is underway, Bahadurgarh Police said.

Read also: Few crowds show farm protests in crisis, says Haryana Police. Farmers disagree, blame Covid

They set me on fire

According to FIR accessed by ThePrint, Mukesh had left his village for an evening walk around 5pm on Wednesday and arrived at the Tikri farmers’ protest site.

I was informed on the phone that some protesters in order to kill my brother, sprinkled oil on him and set him on fire, says Madans’ complaint. When I arrived on the spot, with the sarpanch of our village, the protesters asked us to block the roads, but we refused and immediately called a car and took Mukesh to the Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh.

Mukesh was later taken to Brahm Shakti Hospital in Bahadurgarh, where he underwent his injuries. It is further mentioned in the complaint that Mukesh told the sarkap that he did not set himself on fire.

I did not burn myself, it was a man in white clothes, named Krishan, who poured oil on me and burned me, quotes the complaint Mukesh has said.

The investigating official, Inspector Jaibhagwan, told ThePrint that this was being considered as a statement of Mukesh’s death.

The victim had given a death statement against the accused. We have video evidence of his statement recorded at the Civil Hospital where he said he did not set himself on fire, the inspector said.

Krishan, whose name is mentioned in the FIR, was taking part in a farmers’ protest in Tikri, the inspector added. Investigations have revealed that the accused and the victim were drinking and fighting, which quickly turned into a scuffle. The cases escalated and the accused set Mukesh on fire.

Madan added that his brother is not part of the agitation and would only go near the place for evening walks and that the accused were not known to him earlier. Mukesh survives on his wife and a 10-year-old child.

We are poor people, yes mazdoori. Who will feed his wife and child now? asked Madan.

Attempts to defame farmers’ agitation

Protesting farmers have denied the allegations.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting farmers, described the incident as an unfortunate case of suicide, adding that his volunteers had tried to put out the fire and save Mukeshs life. .

Last night, a person was seen around the HP gas station. Soon he poured gasoline and set himself on fire. As soon as kisan morcha volunteers noticed him, they rushed to light the fire and save his life, the statement said. They learned that this suicide attempt was prompted by a conflict in his family. An employee from the gas station identified Mukesh and informed his family that they took him to the hospital. Shockingly shocking that farmers who tried their best to rescue an unknown person are now involved in the attempt to kill.

Morça has called this an attempt to slander and slander the ongoing movement of farmers, adding that the incident is being used by the BJP-JJP government, its political agents and their corner army to somehow implicate the farmers’ movement. The farmers’ body has requested a fair investigation and has ensured full co-operation.

In a video released by the farmers association, too posted by Yogendra Yadav on Twitter, Mukesh is being asked by a man if he did this to himself and the reason behind it.

Mukesh, seen in a burnt state in the video shot in the darkness of sound, is heard allegedly saying, I did it because I am upset with my family.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

Read also: Covid can not touch us, say farmers protesting from Haryana, but the number of taxes in the villages tells a different story

Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram