



In the upcoming Armenian elections, Russia’s choice would seem clear. One of the two main contenders is a proudly pro-Russian friend of President Vladimir Putin. The other is a former journalist who came to power through street protests and then surrounded himself with figures from the liberal NGO world. And yet, the Kremlin seems to be sitting outside. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, despite lengthy disagreements, has managed to convince Moscow in his three plus years in power that he is a credible Russian ally. And Armenia’s defeat in last year’s war with Azerbaijan, which ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire, has only deepened the mutual dependence between Pashinyan and the Kremlin. As a result, Russia has done significantly less to raise the man who should be the Kremlin favorite in the race, ish president Robert Kocharyan. Kocharyan has made no secret of his desire to seek Moscow’s help ahead of the June 20 election, giving regular interviews to the Russian press and often talking about his pro-Russian allegiance to the campaign trail. But those “calls for Russian support and assistance” have been “rejected,” said Richard Giragosian, head of the Regional Think Tank Studies Center in Yerevan. “I still see the Russian government preferring to see a Pashinyan government in power. In many ways, Pashinyan has become a trophy for Putin: a legitimate, democratically elected leader, under Russian subordination and control. The opposite of [Belarusian President Aleskandr] Lukashenko. ” When Pashinyan led street protests in 2018 that he called the “Velvet Revolution,” she drew the inevitable comparisons with pro-Western “color revolutions” around the former Soviet space, particularly in Georgia and Ukraine, which Russia strongly opposes. But unlike counterparts in Tbilisi and Kiev, Pashinyan and his allies by study he avoided the geopolitization of the revolution, keeping its focus strictly on Armenia’s corrupt, authoritarian domestic policy and not questioning its pro-Russian foreign policy orientation. Upon coming to power, Pashinyan maintained that focus, even when he appointed several “Sorosokans” – activists of liberal NGOs funded by Western governments and foundations – as senior officials and advisers. He faced aggressive scrutiny and frequent criticism from analysts and the scandalous Russian press, and the Kremlin was clearly unhappy with the new authorities’ efforts to prosecute Kocharyan and other members of the former Russian regime for alleged crimes committed while were in power. Putin raised his eyebrows in August 2018 when he publicly happy birthday to Kocarian after ignoring Pashinjan’s own birthday in June. But Pashinyan never wavered in his foreign policy, even going so far as to send a small contingent of Armenians on the Russian military mission in Syria, gaining a rebuke from Washington in process. “After coming to power he has done nothing to damage or change Armenia’s traditional foreign policy,” he said. wrote Sergei Markedonov, a senior analyst at the Center for Euro-Atlantic Security at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. IN 2019 AND 2020 Putin wished Pashinyan a happy birthday. Last year’s war further increased Armenia’s dependence on Russia, which has guaranteed a ceasefire and now deploys a 2,000-strong peacekeeping mission in the Armenian-held part of Nagarabah-Karabakh. Russia is committed to the success of the ceasefire document, which has Pashinyan’s signature on it. Kocharian, meanwhile, has hinted that he will be able to change the deal in favor of Armenia because of his good relations with Russia. While Moscow may be content with feeling, it most likely wants nothing to disturb the fragile peace between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. “In this context, Pashinyan, however, is a problematic partner [for Russia] “that he may have been, is a guarantee that the post-war order will not be damaged for the sake of short-term PR or an election victory,” Markedonov wrote. In the campaign itself, all the leading candidates have tried surpass each other in their demonstrations of allegiance to Moscow. Kocharyan has called for one expanded Russian military presence in Armenia and accusing the current authorities of the breakdown of relations with Russia.

Pashinyan – when the United States, Georgia and the European Union mediated an agreement to return some Armenian soldiers from detention in Azerbaijan – left on his way to thank Putin and other Russian officials, despite the fact that they had nothing to do with the agreement. “We will continue to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership with Russia, which is our number one partner in the field of security,” he said. said in another case. And when another candidate, Washington’s ally Arthur Vanetsyan, was interviewed by prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyev, he parroted the Russian patriotic slogan “Crimea is ours!” But then, Reported BBC Russian, he immediately corrected himself: “I mean, yours.” Opinions in Moscow remain ambivalent. BBC Russian said it surveyed sources “close to various circles of the Russian authorities” and found various searches: “Some insist on the inadmissibility of Pashinyan’s” Sorosite “, while others claim that he long ago became an understandable partner and comfortable for Russia, despite the incompatibility of their styles. “ What is clear is that the Russian government sees more risk in trying to oust Pashinyan than benefit in an even more pro-Russian replacement. “This apparent equality in the Kremlin’s approach to candidates dispels the popular opinion that Moscow is tired of Pashinyan’s ‘very pro-Western’ and is waiting for the opportunity to reinstate the tried Kocharyan,” wrote Russian journalist Kirill Krivosheev. “Russia clearly does not want to tarnish its reputation in Armenian society without any good reason appearing to impose its preferred candidate as a colonial master.” Markedonov added: “Moscow has had the unfortunate experience under its belt when open support for” its “candidates (for example in Ukraine) did not result in the expected results, but instead provoked problems and crises.”

