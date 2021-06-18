Over 67% of people over 18 exposed to covidium: WHO-AIIMS survey

Over 67% of people over the age of 18 have been exposed to the SARS CoV2 virus which causes covid-19, according to the latest national serological survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Institute of Medical Sciences of All India (AIIMS))

Findings from a survey released by the union health ministry on Friday also showed that almost people under the age of 18 were infected in the same percentage.

The seropositivity rate was found to be 67% in persons over 18 years of age and 59% in persons under 18 years of age. In urban areas, sero positivity was found to be 78% in persons under 18 and 79% in those over 18, “Dr VK Paul, Health Member, NITI Aayog.

In rural areas, the seropositivity rate was 56% in persons under 18 years of age and 63% in persons over 18 years of age. “The infection was found to be almost the same in both age groups,” he said.

As for the children, the children were infected, but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection can occur in children in the next wave of covid-19, Paul said.

While the government has administered about 27 doses of covid-19 vaccines so far, Paul citing scientific studies said vaccination reduces the chances of hospitalization in patients with covid-19 by 75-80%.

Studies show that the chances of being hospitalized are 75-80% less in vaccinated individuals. “The chance of such individuals needing oxygen support is about eight percent and the risk of getting ICU is only 6 percent in vaccinated people,” Paul said.

India has reported over 62,480 new cases in the last 24 hours and 1591 deaths due to covid-19. According to government data, there is a decline of almost 85% of cases since the highest reported peak in new daily cases. Also, there is a 30% drop in average daily new cases last week. There is a reduction of 384 districts indicating the content of infection in relatively limited territories. Continued decline in active cases currently 7.98 lakh active cases, show data from the union health ministry.

“There has been a 78.6% decline – a decline in active cases of more than 29.4 lakhs since the peak on May 10 and there has been a steady increase in the recovery rate since May 3 currently stands at 96.0%,” said Lav Agarwal, secretary joint, union health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday urged all Union states and Territories to review in detail and ensure rapid steps for the safety and well-being of healthcare workers while strictly implementing the amended Epidemic Diseases Act.

Agarwal in a letter to the other top secretaries, top secretaries and health secretaries of all the states and territories of the Union, said, “Our efforts to manage covid-19 are replete with examples of engagement from our healthcare staff in it. while the country as a whole has applauded the fraternity health efforts, there have been examples of their stigmatization and even the use of violence against health care workers.

Recently, there have been reports of physical violence against doctors, health care workers and other professionals especially from Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka, the letter said.

“Such incidents affect the morale of our healthcare force who have shown exemplary commitment to all odds in managing covid-19. Given the importance of the issue, all states are required to undertake a thorough and thorough review.” “ensure that prompt and necessary steps are taken for the safety and well-being of healthcare workers in addition to the strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Diseases Act,” the letter reads.

On April 22 last year, the Ministry of Health had issued an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, providing protection for health care personnel and their property against violence during epidemics. It was announced as an act on September 29, 2020.

The amended act states that “anyone who commits or abets the commission of an act of violence against health care personnel, or causes damage or loss of any property” shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine. Such works are also known and unavailable, the letter states.

