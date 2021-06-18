Liberian rebel convicted of cruelty in Swiss historic trial





A rebel commander was convicted of numerous atrocities during Liberia’s civil war a quarter of a century ago, marking a victory for Swiss prosecutors who applied the principle of “universal jurisdiction” in the bloody conflict that killed some 250,000 people. Alieu Kosiah was found guilty of murder and rape and sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday by the Swiss High Criminal Court. He followed a trial in February which gathered the defendant and his six victims for the first time in a courtroom. Civil war broke out in Liberia in 1989 after rebels led by Charles Taylor invaded the country from the neighboring Ivory Coast to oust dictator Samuel Doe. Taylor was elected president, leading to a pause in the fighting, only to flare up again in 2002. The wars became famous for the widespread use of child soldiers, pacifying the West African country of 5 million people into something of a pariah. Kosiah was a rebel leader with the ULIMO movement which since 1991 fought against Taylor’s control over the country. Kosiah was charged with ordering the looting of villages, killing civilians and taking part in his murder, rape and desecration of a corpse including the eating of a human heart. Loyal ULIMO fighters of Liberian commander Roosevel Johnson shoot at a position held by the Liberian National Patriotic Front led by Charles Taylor in Monrovia in 1996. Photo: Joel Robine / AFP / Getty Images The case was heard in Switzerland even when Kosiah was living there at the time of his arrest in 2014 and because under the concept of universal jurisdiction, a person can be tried for war crimes anywhere. The Swiss High Criminal Court took over from its military tribunals to try war crimes a decade ago and this is the first such case. While Taylor is serving a 50-year prison sentence in a UK prison for atrocities committed in neighboring Sierra Leone, no one has ever been tried for war crimes in Liberia, despite repeated calls from local activists, lawyers and traditional court chiefs for war crimes. The Liberia Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which functioned until 2009, also recommended the establishment of a special court. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos