Punjab to fix karamcharis safai





The Punjab government has decided to regulate sewerage workers working under contract for different municipalities of the state. At a virtual meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Amarinder Singh, the state cabinet headed the Personnel Department to expedite the proposal to pass new legislation regulating these contract employees, an official statement said. The Cabinet also decided to allow the employment of more karamcharis safai and contract sewers, at the request of the municipalities. However, the Cabinet noted that employees provided by service providers or contractors through external arrangements could not be regulated or employed by the government even through direct contracts.

He noted that such employees could not be part of the government payroll under the existing law set by the Apex Court. In another decision aimed at ensuring effective management of Covid isolation facilities, the cabinet decided to allow doctors of medicine, anesthesia and tuberculosis (TB) and breast cancer to continue their services, after their superannuation after reaching the age of 58, until on March 31, 2022 in clinical posts. The Cabinet also made progress on the regulation of independent buildings, built outside municipal boundaries without the approval of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but in strict compliance with construction bylaws. The one-time settlement policy, for which applications will be accepted until March 31, 2022, would enable such buildings to be regulated by paying the nominal fee and legal obligations of the government, in addition to bringing them within the planning and ensuring the safety of the public, the statement said. All legal fees must be paid together with the adjustment fee, including Rs 20 per square meter of covered area for farm houses, educational and medical institutions; Rs 35 for commercial buildings, including hotel and joint dining; Rs 15 for industrial; and Re 1 for religious, social and charitable institutions, he added. The Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (PBIP) had called for the reduction of regulatory fees to facilitate industries in the state. In another decision to further curb illegal mining in the state and control environmental degradation, the cabinet signaled stricter instructions and rules through various changes. The Punjab Mineral Rules, 2013 and the Policy Guidelines for the Registration and Operation of Stone Diggers in the Punjab State, 2015, will be amended to ensure that any small mineral extracted by the state is accounted for. Four key changes to these rules and guidelines will pave the way for stricter curbing of illegal stone crushing, the statement said. The changes make it mandatory to register a carrier used to transport minerals in any form, and to request a mineral transport permit, with the carrier being equipped with GPS for real-time tracking. Also, the registration of wheel-mounted excavators, chains and poklains involved in the excavation of minerals in the state, and all such machines, will be equipped with GPS to monitor their movement in real time. The Cabinet also signaled easing of permit renewal rules for Stage Carriage bus operators. The decision was taken to alleviate the difficulties faced by mini-bus operators in renewing their permits due to the gradation of connecting roads like other direct roads, the main roads of the district, the statement said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos