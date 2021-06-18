American coronavirus: The Delta variant could be the dominant type, says CDC chief





The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than others, she told Good Morning America. And it is already prevalent in the UK.

It is possible for a vaccine-resistant variant to appear. But she said that is not the case with the Delta variant.

“As worrying as this Delta type is about its hyper-transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky said. “Right now, they’re working and demanding that actually two doses be fully vaccinated, to work well. So I would encourage all Americans, take your first stroke and when you’re about the second, take the stroke. your second and I will defend myself against this Delta variant. ”

“Vaccines are our only way out of this,” he told Dr. CNN’s Paul Offit Wolf Blitzer. “If we do not vaccinate a significant percentage of the population before winter strikes, you will see more spreads and the creation of more variants, which will only make this task more difficult.” Cases and infections have decreased, Offit said. But with hundreds of people dying and at least 10,000 people infected most days, rates are still too high to prevent the summer solstice from turning into a winter hike, he said. Experts have warned that the continued spread of the virus could lead to more variants – and potentially more contagious and dangerous -. The United States has already seen an increase in the highly transferable Alpha and Delta variants, while the spread of the Gamma variant is increasing in some states. In order to achieve herd immunity, or the point at which the virus cannot spread easily within the community, experts have provided its estimates that require isolation through infection or vaccination of 70 to 85% of the population. According to CDC, only 53% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. And only 65% ​​of adults have received at least one dose. “You would have thought at the beginning of this, knowing that vaccines are our only way to pandemic, the hardest part would have been finding out how to build these vaccines,” said Offit, a key member of the Advisory Committee. FDA vaccines. “The hardest part is convincing people to get it, which is extraordinary.” Variants should encourage people to be vaccinated, experts say The spread variants should not bother those who are vaccinated, said Dr. Anthony Fauci for NPR, but it should be an incentive to get vaccinated. The CDC raised the Delta variant to a worry variant this week. Fauci said that “the combination of greater transmissibility and greater severity of the disease, appropriately, prompted the CDC to raise it to a variant of concern.” When asked how worried he was about the variant, Fauci said: “I’m not worried about people being vaccinated. Because the good news about all of this, among the seriousness of the variant situation, is that vaccines work with really good enough. ” People who are vaccinated are protected, “which is another very good reason to strongly encourage people to get vaccinated because if you are not vaccinated, you are at risk of becoming infected with a virus that is now spreading faster and gives more serious diseases “, said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Experts and officials are putting pressure on people who are still reluctant to get vaccines and help slow the spread. “What to do if a critical percentage of this population chooses not to be vaccinated and decides to allow this virus to continue to spread, to continue to harm themselves and others, and to continue to create variants that are becoming increasingly contagious and so harder to contain, “Offit said. Vaccine protection can last a year – or much longer The protection offered by vaccines appears to be very strong, Offit said. “Although immunity may be weakened for protection against mild illness or asymptomatic infection or moderate to moderate illness, I think protection against critical illness will probably be relatively long, that is, for several years,” he said. “The so-called cellular immune response elicited by these vaccines seems to be excellent.” But experts can only rely on six-month data, as vaccines are so new. And scientists still can not say for sure how long the defense will last. Their sustainability will determine whether the population will need stimulants, Fauci said.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Naomi Thomas and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

