Scotland: Delaying new suicide prevention strategy will leave a ‘dangerous gap’





The Scottish Government’s proposal not to publish a new suicide prevention plan by September 2022 will leave a “dangerous void”, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Every life matters, the Suicide Prevention Action Plan in Scotland was published in 2018 and is scheduled to expire at the end of 2021, which will leave a gap of almost a year before a new strategy is introduced.

Statistics published by Scotland Public Health show that there were 833 possible suicides recorded in Scotland in 2019 – an increase from 784 in 2018. A new strategy to prevent long-term suicide will be published in September 2022. The submission of actions to the current Suicide Prevention Action Plan will continue until then, the Scottish Government confirmed on Friday. Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “The government knew the current plan would expire this year, but once again they did not think about what would come next. “It is unacceptable that we will wait up to a year before a replacement plan exists. The government should have started work on a follow-up a long time ago to ensure a smooth transition. “Scotland already had a mental health crisis, and the pandemic only made it worse. “Issues like suicide prevention should not be so low on the government’s list of priorities. We need coordinated and targeted action to give people the support they need. “In addition to a new plan to immediately follow the current one, we need a serious expansion of the mental health workforce to end the scandal of waiting times, quick access to negotiation therapies and new care 24 / 7 for crises. “A gap between suicide prevention plans calls for tragedy. There is no excuse for such complacency. ” A new strategy for preventing long-term suicide will be published in September 2022. The submission of actions to the current Suicide Prevention Action Plan will continue until then. Read more herehttps://t.co/4MrVZaGvL8 pic.twitter.com/tp7p0yBale – Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) June 18, 2021 Kevin Stewart, Minister of Mental Welfare, said: “The Scottish Government Suicide Prevention Action Plan was published in 2018. “Many of the key actions in the Plan have been carried out, including the launch of the Scotland social movement: ‘United to Prevent Suicide’; production of learning resources to support suicide prevention; and guidance to encourage, inform and support local suicide prevention approaches. “Pilot services to support those killed by suicide will go live this summer and work continues to develop processes for reviewing all deaths from suicide. “Our Mental Health Transition and Recovery Plan sets out our commitment to working with COSLA and stakeholders to produce a new long-term suicide prevention. “The new strategy will focus on results and its development will be guided by the voices of lived experience. It will be informed by data and evidence, and adopt an intergovernmental approach to ensure that the Government continues to undertake all possible actions to reduce the number of people dying from suicide.The new strategy will be published in September 2022, supported by a comprehensive delivery plan. “In the meantime, the ongoing focus, pace and assessment on suicide prevention will be achieved by expanding activities under the current Action Plan for another year, until the next strategy is published. This approach has the full support of partners, including COSLA and the National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group. “This approach will be supported by additional spending on suicide prevention in 2021-22, through our $ 120 million Mental Health Recovery and Renewal Fund.”







