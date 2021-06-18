More than 80 students abducted from Nigerian school





Lagos, Nigeria – Gunmen attacked a school in the northwest Niger on Thursday, kidnapping more than 80 students and five teachers, according to some accounts. The attack on the Federal Government College in the state of Kebbi was the third attack by kidnapping gangs on a school in Nigeria in less than a month. Reuters news agency quoted Usman Aliyu, a teacher at the school, as saying the gunmen rescued more than 80 students, most of them girls. “They killed one of the (police officers), broke down the gate and went straight to the student classrooms,” he told the news agency by telephone. Reuters also spoke with Atiku Aboki, a resident who said he had gone to school immediately after the attack and saw panicked residents looking for their children. “When we got there, we saw students crying, teachers crying, everyone is sympathizing with people,” he told Reuters. “Everyone was confused. Then my brother called me [and said] his two children have not been seen and [we] I do not know if they are among the captives. “

The book explores the 2014 search for abducted girls … 12:07 Security forces were tracking down the attackers in a nearby wooded area to try to rescue missing students and teachers, the Kebbi state police said in a statement. More



Police did not immediately say how many students were in college at the time of the attack. According to locals, the attackers shot and injured five people, including four students. They also looted school dormitories and vandalized the personal effects of students. Parents and relatives of students from the Federal College of Forest Mechanization in Kaduna who were abducted hold placards during a demonstration in Abuja, Nigeria, May 4, 2021 to demand the release of the government to do more to rescue the abducted students. KOLA SULAIMON / AFP / Getty

Heavily armed criminal gangs, locally known as bandits, have long targeted the central and northwestern states of Nigeria, attacking villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping for ransom. But they have targeted more and more schools, kidnapping students or pupils and putting them in secret forest locations to negotiate reward payments. In late May, gunmen captured 136 children from an Islamic seminary in the central Nigerian state of Nigeria. More than 700 children and students have already been abducted by gunmen for ransom since December. The mass kidnappings are only a challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari’s security forces, however, as they are also battling a jihadist insurgency in the northeast – which also kidnaps children during school attacks – and growing separatist tensions in the southeast.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos