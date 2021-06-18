Vaccination workers in India attacked in Kashmir





SRINAGAR, Kashmir As the Indian government seeks to expand a Covid-19 vaccination program followed by shortcomings and misguided bureaucratic steps, its health workers in Kashmir are facing another challenge: resident attacks. In recent weeks, health workers in the Indians-controlled part of the region have reportedly been attacked several times for receiving vaccination videos, including inside people’s homes. Many Kashmiri said they did not want to be filmed because the video appearance could show support for the Indian government and its policies. Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region of about eight million people, is claimed by India and Pakistan, and many people in the volatile Indian-controlled part are frustrated and angry at the Hindu-controlled government in Delhi. Indian authorities have kept Kashmir under severe blockade for the past two years, starting in August 2019 when the government revoked its semi-autonomous status, and most recently because of the coronavirus.

The attacks, fueled by deep distrust of India’s policies, have threatened the vaccination campaign. It is as if they will not come to vaccinate people, but to do PR for India, said Imad Ahmad Reshi, a college student in the northern city of Kashmir, Baramulla. He noted that the Indian government had previously blocked internet access in the region and had filed terrorism charges against Kashmiris for critical social media posts. Then they upload these videos and photos to the same social media, he added. Everyone wants to be vaccinated, but why film it? The clash of India has disrupted daily life, with tourism and agriculture, the main pillars of the Kashmir economy, taking a big hit. Across the Kashmir Valley, roads are blocked with shining concert windings. Residents said rumors on social media claimed that the Indian government was using images of vaccinations for propaganda purposes. The misinformation that vaccines cause impotence also began to spread. In a video captured by a vaccination team, a Kashmiri woman was heard telling a health worker that her husband would not do the vaccine. Why are you shooting the video? she asked. Do not download the video.

As India struggles to emerge from a devastating second wave of coronavirus, officials say they have vaccinated about 1.9 million people in Kashmir. Dr. Mir Mushtaq, an official with the Kashmir health department, admitted that some health workers had taken the video and said they had been instructed not to do so from now on. But he said most residents supported the vaccination campaign. We have ordered that no one take videos or upload them to social media, he said. These are isolated incidents and we have advised our people that they should be sensitive to the rights and privacy of the people.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos