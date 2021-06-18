MacSharry says he would resign from Fianna Fil if mikas homeowners do not receive 100% compensation

Fianna Fil TD Marc MacSharry says he would resign from the party if homeowners affected by the mica scandal do not receive 100% compensation.

Those whose homes are damaged by mica want the State to cover all the costs of the repair and in some cases to completely rebuild the properties.

Irish Examiner announced earlier this week that FF TD Dara Calleary made it clear to party leaders that he is willing to leave the party if full compensation is not offered.

IN Lunch time live, Deputy MacSharry – who represents Sligo-Leitrim, a constituency that includes parts of Donegal – shared a similar view.

He said: “We need 100% compensation, as it was made available to people in Dublin and Leinster who had this problem a few years ago.

It’s a chronic problem in Mayo and north of Donegal also south of Donegal, west of Sligo and Co Clare. And that’s just what we know so far.

I know Dara Calleary has said if it comes to staying with people or the party on this issue, he knows what the hell he is doing. I will stay with him.

Asked if he would resign over the issue if it is not resolved, Fianna Fil TD said: If they will allow people’s homes to collapse around them after taking care of the people in Dublin and Leinster … then this is a big problem, big, yes

You have to take care of people – that’s all.

I am a proud member of Fianna Fil, but I am employed and work for people, and people come first.

government has performed to improve the current scheme to fix or rebuild mikas houses.

Deputy MacSharry said the government’s response to the issue was in vague territory until last week, but suggested that this has changed now.

He said the first priority is a support scheme for affected homeowners, but added that the State would look to prosecute “unscrupulous professionals” who supplied defective materials if they could.

Golfgate and Leakgate

Deputy MacSharry also spoke out against Golfgate – the scandal that saw Dara Calleary resign from his seat in the Cabinet, just weeks after he was appointed.

He compared the scandal to the discoveries about Leo Varadkar who gave GP a secret contract with a friend while he was Taoiseach.

He said: The same due process that is offered to others as Tnaiste as far as Leakgate is concerned was not given to Dara Calleary or Barry Cowen or Phil Hogan or Jerry Buttimer or others.

Depending on the protagonist involved in Irish life, different rules and standards apply.

“This is something I’m committed to trying to change – not having much luck so far, but that’s how I see it.

SligoLeitrim also spoke about his public criticism of the Government’s policies around COVID-19 – including his remarks that he has no confidence in the Taoiseach’s handling of the crisis.

He said: My critique [has] has been issue-based – it has nothing to do with personalities or anything like that.

It is never personal and those who take it personally lack the professionalism to be in political life.

It has nothing to do with personality – Michel Martin is a gentleman, Taoiseach and the leader of our party. “I have differences of opinion about how they approach certain things.”

He added that it is a “concern for me politically” to see his party in third place in opinion polls.

However, he said the current priority is to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing crisis and other issues.

Main image: Pictured are large crowds of people from Donegal and Mayo crossing the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin as they march from the Congress Center (in the background) to Leinster House, in support of a 100% compensation scheme for homeowners. affected by the mica scandal. . Photos: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie