SINGAPORE – A 64-year-old man from Singapore who works as a bus driver for Tanglin Trust School was one of nine new cases linked to the pile at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Center on Friday (June 18th).

This group is now the largest open so far with 65 cases, surpassing that of the Jem and Westgate group, which has 63 cases.

The previous largest batch, which started at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and had 108 cases, has been closed as no case has been linked to the group for 28 days, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

The MoH said in its daily update Friday evening that the fully vaccinated bus driver, who is employed by KAL Transport, lives in the Bukit Merah area and frequently visited food establishments in the area.

He developed a fever, cough and fatigue Wednesday evening and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner the next day. There, he underwent a rapid antigen test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He was immediately isolated when his result on RTSH came back positive. His PCR test result came back positive on the same day.

The other eight cases related to the Bukit Merah group include four that were diagnosed while serving in quarantine.

They include a five-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, both of whom are PCF Sparkletots students at 78A Telok Blangah Street 32. The children last went to school on May 21, the MoH said.

Both are members of the family of previously reported Covid-19 cases and tested positive for coronavirus infection while in quarantine.

The other four cases related to the Bukit Merah group were discovered through surveillance.

One of them was a 42-year-old female from Myanmar, a foreign domestic worker who had visited the market and the food center.

The MoH said she developed a cough, runny nose, sore throat and headache on Wednesday and sought medical treatment the next day.

She was immediately isolated when her RTSH result came back positive for Covid-19. Her PCR test result confirmed Covid-19 infection on Friday.

In addition to nine related to the Bukit Merah group, another case related to the local Covid-19 broadcast is a Singaporean woman, 59.

It is linked to two previously reported cases of Covid-19 a 68-year-old Singaporean male who works as a landscape gardener in the Amazon and a retired Singaporean male, 66 years old.

As of Friday 14 new local cases, four were unrelated, the MoH said.

They include a fully vaccinated Chinese national, 69, who is a resident of the NTUC Health Group Home in Bukit Merah View.

He was tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday as part of a home surveillance test for residents and his combined test result came back positive on Thursday.

An individual test was administered and he developed a runny nose on Thursday, the MoH said. His individual test result later returned positive for Covid-19 infection the same day.

There were two imported cases also confirmed on Friday, for a total of 16 new cases. These brought Singapore to 62,382.

Both imported cases are being returned by Singaporeans or permanent residents. They had already been placed in the publisher staying at home isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There were 104 community cases over the past week, up from 36 last week. The number of unrelated cases has also increased to 19 in the past week, compared to nine cases in the past week.

There are now 39 active groups of infection, up from 41 on Thursday.

There are currently 152 confirmed cases that are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 209 are isolated and cared for in community facilities. These are patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well, but still positive for the virus.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes.

Read the full MoH press release here.



