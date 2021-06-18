Moscow Covid cases fly to register as mayor blames Delta variant

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



New coronavirus infections hit a high pandemic in Moscow on Friday, tripling in just a few weeks due to the Delta variant and forcing the Russian capital to close its Euro fan zone and extend other curbs.

A total of 9,056 new cases were registered in the megapolis of 12 million in the last 24 hours, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin saying the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India represented almost 90 per cent of the new cases.

Those numbers rose by 3,000 two weeks ago and a new daily record since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, according to official statistics.

In the face of the rapid explosion, Sobyanin, who has lifted restrictions for nearly a week, said the city would restrict rallies and close the Euro 2020 fan zone outside Luzhniki Stadium.

“I did not want to do that, but we have to do it,” Sobyanin wrote on his website.

“Starting today, we will limit mass events to a maximum of 1,000 people.”

“We are temporarily suspending all mass entertainment events and will also have to close dance halls and fan areas,” he wrote.

The move came a day after Sobyanin warned that the city was facing a new wave of infections, presumably due to new COVID variants.

“Triple tripled, there is a great dynamic we have not seen during previous waves,” he said.

At a meeting with restorers on Thursday, the mayor said that in just five days 13,000 free hospital beds were “eaten”. He said the city has expanded to 17,000 beds and will soon have over 20,000 dedicated to coronavirus patients.

Vaccine skepticism

Over the past week, Sobyanin has introduced a series of new restrictions in an effort to contain the wave of infections, including declaring a week “out of work,” closing places, and ordering mandatory vaccinations of people working in the industry. service in the city. .

On Friday, Sobyanin extended until June 29 some measures that were announced last weekend, such as the closure of food halls in shopping malls, zoos, playgrounds and bars and restaurants from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The second Russian city of Saint Petersburg, the country’s hottest COVID zone after Moscow, is hosting seven Euro 2020 matches including a quarter finals is expected to see thousands of football fans from Europe.

On Monday, Saint Petersburg also announced a tightening of restrictions, including the non-sale of food in its fan areas.

The rise in cases in Russia comes as the country tries to encourage Russians to get vaccinated, even though the country launched a massive free-kick campaign in December and has developed and approved four single-dose vaccinesSputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Light Sputnik.

Since December, only 19 million of a national population of 146 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Gogov’s website, which summarizes COVID figures from regions and media in the absence of a national statistics office.

In Moscow, only 1.8 million out of a population of 12 million have been inoculated.

Recent polls show many Russians are against getting a stroke, with a recent independent study suggesting 60 percent do not intend to get vaccinated.

“We are afraid of the disease. But we were not vaccinated because we are also afraid,” Inna Sumina, 52, told AFP in Moscow on Friday.

Russia overtook Britain on Thursday as the European country to record the most COVID deaths with 127,992.

However, the statistics agency Rosstat, which uses a broader clinical definition of COVID-19-related fatalities, says at least 270,000 Russians have died from the virus.

Moscow sees new variants behind the COVID-19 roof

2021 AFP