Jagan releases the work calendar for 2021-22





The government has unveiled a work calendar for 2021-22 with YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promising that the State government will fill 10,143 vacancies, as promised in the election manifesto. The decision will help the aspirants to plan their preparation and give the best to the various competitive exams. I am happy to start another program which will provide a future for our young men and women. This work calendar will give you an idea of ​​the exact month and date of the job postings. We will also ensure that the whole process is done in a transparent manner without corruption or discrimination or involvement of intermediaries. Recruitment will be based on points obtained in the written test conducted by the government without any interview process, Mr Jagan said. Recalling the massive job creation done over two years ago, Mr Jagan said almost more than one loop job was created within four months of government formation, and the government had filled 6.03 jobs over the past two years , which included 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in village and neighborhood secretariats. He said the volunteer system was brought in to increase the sense of service among the unemployed youth, and thus recruited 2.50 lakh young people as volunteers. Out of a total of 6.03 lakh jobs created, 1.84 lakhs were created on a regular basis, 3.99 lakh were contracted and 19,701 were under contract. The State government had increased wages for 7.02 lakh jobs which had been paid a small amount in the previous government. Unlike the previous government, where agents were more involved in outside appointments, the current government had brought in APCOS to maintain transparency in recruitment and payments, leaving no room for intermediaries or corruption. Despite having a burden of 3,500 crore, APSRTC had joined the State government, securing the lives of 51,387 RTC employees, the prime minister said. He said the labor market will expand with decentralization and more jobs will be created at the village level. TDP collided Mr Jagan criticized the previous government for failing to keep its electoral promise to provide a job for every family and leaving unemployed youth in the mud by failing to pay the promised unemployment benefit. He said N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to fill 1.4 vacancies listed in the election manifesto, but in fact the manifesto itself was rejected. Mr Jagan criticized Mr Naidu for failing to create jobs for young people in the private sector by securing Special Category Status (SCS) in Andhra Pradesh in his previous government and killed the TDP chief for accepting a package of special offered by the central government and mortgaged state benefits to escape the issue of money for votes.

