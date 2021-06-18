MP Tory faces trial over alleged 2008 attack on 15-year-old boy | UK News





A Tory MP is facing trial on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. Imran Ahmad Khan, 47, Conservative MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, said he denies with the strongest expressions a claim that he had supported the teenager in Staffordshire. Ahmad Khan, who was elected in the 2019 general election, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with video links from his law firm. He could be named after reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. Ahmad Khan, from Wakefield, faces a single charge of sexual assault against the teenager, who could not be identified because he is an alleged victim of a sexual offense, in 2008. The indictment, which was read out in court, states: In Staffordshire County you deliberately touched a 15-year-old boy and that the touch was sexual when he did not consent and you did not reasonably believe he was liking it, contrary to Article 3 Sexual Offenses Act 2003. Chief Prosecutor Paul Goldspring said the case was not suitable for trial in the magistrates’ court and sent the case to Old Bailey. In a statement posted on Twitter, Ahmad Khan said: “It is true that an accusation has been made against me.” Can I make it clear from the outset that the claim, which is from over 13 years ago, has been denied in the strongest terms. This issue is deeply troubling to me and of course, I take it extremely seriously. Being accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilizing, and traumatic. I am innocent. Those, like me, who are wrongly accused of such actions are in a difficult position to endure harmful and painful speculation until the case is over. I seek privacy while working to clear my name. The Conservatives have suspended the whip from the MP which means he will not stay as a Conservative in the Commons. A spokeswoman for the Tory whipping office said Imran Ahmad Khan had had his whip suspended. Since there is an ongoing court case, we will not comment further. He is not expected to return to parliament as the case continues. Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the Crown Prosecution Service, said the CPS made the decision to indict Mr Khan after reviewing a evidence file from Staffordshire police. The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Khan are active and that he is entitled to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there is no reporting, commenting or sharing of information on the Internet that could in any way prejudice these procedures. According to his website, the MP was born in Wakefield, where he attended the Silcoates Independent School before going to university at the Pushkin Institute in Russia and graduating from Kings College London with a bachelor’s degree in war studies. Before entering parliament, he worked for the United Nations as a special assistant for political affairs in Mogadishu.

