



These improvement techniques were dishonest and deceptive, as manufacturers tried to pass their mixtures as Bordeaux or Burgundy. Penfolds, of course, is not doing anything of the sort. Transparent is transparent with its marketing and Wine of the World labeling. And with suggested retail prices of $ 149 a bottle for Bin 149 and $ 700 for Quantum Bin 98, it sets premium value for these wines. He even recorded the NBA star Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers but was born in Australia, as a famous supporter. In a sense, Penfolds is sticking to the company ethos. While making wines with a single vineyard, like its Magill Estate Shiraz, which conveys a sense of place, its main wine, Grange, is a blend of Shiraz from multiple vineyards in different geographical areas. The bottle also sells for about $ 700. Yattarna, its top chardonnay, which sells for about $ 120, is a mix from four different Australian states. The art of mixing, of collecting different grapes from different areas, has long been an essential component of wine production. Probably no country made a virtue of it like the great houses of Champagne, which during the 20th century weakened the importance of the vineyard and terroir and instead celebrated the knowledge of the lord of the cellar, who would mix the wines made from different vines in different places and harvested in different vineyards to create a perfect home style expression. But even Champagne caught the terroir bug. Over the past 20 years, growing interest in small growers producing their own champagne has galvanized a close examination of champagne grounds. Even many of the big houses that highlighted the mix have added single wines with vineyards and villages to their portfolios. However, some of Champagne’s most prized brands, such as Dom Prignon and Krug, continue to emphasize blended style. Penfolds, as the great champagne growers once did, speaks more to the style of the house and the methods of the basement than to agriculture and the impurities of the vineyards.

