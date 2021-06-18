



Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Narcotics Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADAMHS) Joins Nationwide Life is Better With You Suicide Prevention Campaign Aiming to Reach Black and African-American Residents of Cuyahoga County with messages of hope and mental health and sources of addiction, according to a press release. Between 1991 and 2017, suicide attempts among black teens increased by 73 percent, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. In response to this and other data about this increasing rate of suicide attempts and deaths, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF) partnerships with Canvaas Consulting to conduct a public awareness campaign, the announcement said. Scott Osiecki, CEO of the Board of Alcohol, Narcotics Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), said the campaign takes proven approaches to suicide prevention. Withdraw Quota I was inspired by the Life is Better With You campaign here, which includes black voices across Ohio. “ Chard Hollins, chairman of the Cuyahoga County Suicide Prevention Coalition Life is better with you here “sparks conversations about mental health, encourages people to control their peers who can fight and connect with resources like www.withyouhereCLE.org or the 24/7 mental health and addiction hotline operated by FrontLine Service at 216-623-6888, the notice said. I was inspired by the Life is Better With You campaign here, which includes black voices across Ohio, said Chard Hollins, chairman of the Cuyahoga County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Alcohol, Addiction Behavior Health Prevention Specialist of Drugs and Mental Health Services. Our local coalition worked with the ADAMHS Board to bring the Life is Better with You campaign here in Cuyahoga County to let people know that it is okay to talk about your feelings and ask for help. Diont Johnson, from Canvaas Consulting, who helped develop the campaign, said that as a Negro and a teen coach, the message of the campaign hits so close to home. Hopefully, that [campaign] empowers more people to be comfortable with sharing their history in order to build a stronger and more compassionate community, Johnson said. The Alcohol, Narcotics and Mental Health Services Board identified public education on suicide prevention as a priority, allocating funds for placement of media on billboards, transit, print, radio, television and digital that will run from June to September. The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation provided free research, content, and design campaigns for Cuyahoga County. The campaign is designed to reach African American and black adults and older teens and includes specific messages for parents of children aged 12-17, young people aged 18-24, and family members who may be concerned for a loved one, the announcement says. To learn more about the campaign or to join the Coalition for Suicide Prevention, visit withyouhereCLE.org.

