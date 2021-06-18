Covid Cases Grow Back In Russia, Many Of The Delta Variant





MOSKW The Russian government has approved three coronavirus vaccines as safe and effective, but Vadim Zhukov followed his approach to testing: He allowed a friend to get one. I waited to see what happened to him, said Mr. Zhukov, 21, a university student. His friend was fine. Two months later, Mr Zhukov was queuing up this week at a vaccination center in central Moscow. Extrapolated to all time zones of Russia and millions of reluctant citizens, the same attitude of waiting and watching the vaccination has given its own. Russia is back in the grip of a rising virus, despite months of assurances from the government of President Vladimir V. Putin that the worst of the pandemic had passed. The spiral spread has come as a surprise, even in the words of senior officials behind those insurances.

Russian virologists say that the Delta variant, first found in India, is now the most widespread type in Moscow. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told local media on Friday that 89.3 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the city involve the Delta variant.

The rapidly growing number of cases puts Russia at risk of following in the footsteps of other countries such as India that seemed to have burned infections just to see a revival. The spread is most pronounced in Moscow, the capital, where the number of cases has tripled in the past two weeks, according to city officials, who have added 5,000 beds to coronavirus wards. Moscow health authorities reported 9,056 positive tests on Friday, the highest daily figure for the city since the pandemic began. Russia has reported 125,853 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, but statistics showing excessive mortality over the past year suggest the real number is much higher.

This dynamic is something unexpected, Mr. Sobyanin i tha a meeting of government officials on Thursday. Mr Sobyanin suggested officials had overestimated how long it would provide protection against natural immunity from early rounds of infection. Across Russia, only 9.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, although Russia last summer claimed to be the first country in the world to approve a vaccine. By comparison, 44 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. Updated June 18, 2021, 12:44 pm ET Cases creep slowly throughout the spring, then take over this month. For some reason, and I think the reason was political, they said that everything is going well, said for the Russian authorities Dr. Vasily V. Vlasov, a professor of epidemiology at the Higher School of Economics. But now infection rates are very high and we need action. During the winter, little was done to encourage Russians to get vaccinated.

In fact, to avoid stimulating demand late last year when vaccines were scarce, Mr Putin delayed his inoculation until March, although in age he qualified months ago, the Kremlin press office said. He did not get it on camera. Today, skepticism persists even though vaccines are widely available. The Levada Center, a polling agency, surveyed Russian attitudes toward vaccination in April and found that 62 percent did not intend to get a Russian-made vaccine, all that is available in Russia. They are afraid of side effects. They do not trust vaccines in principle, or want to wait and see what happens to other people first because of a general distrust of the government, said Denis Volkov, deputy director of the Levada Center.

Russia is now trying to order vaccines for some public-facing employees in Moscow and three provincial regions and limit the working hours of restaurants. On the streets of Moscow, in the mild early days of spring, police tape climbed through children’s playgrounds and basketball courts, in a grim reminder of the coronavirus endurance. City authorities on Friday announced a request for customers to submit vaccination proofs to restaurants and bars open later than 11 a.m., in a partial presentation of a vaccine passport approach to control access to crowded spaces. .

The partial vaccine mandate introduced in the city this week does not burden individuals. Instead, employers are required to indicate by August 15 that at least 60 percent of their workforce is fully vaccinated. The policy leaves managers persuading workers to be vaccinated while allowing some to fall. People with medical reasons to avoid vaccination do not count in total. Many Russians categorically refuse to receive the Sputnik V vaccine, which the government approved for emergency use last August before late-stage clinical trials had proven its safety.

It has since been proven safe and effective in clinical trials that were subsequently published in the British medical journal The Lancet. That makes healthy people sick, said Ivan Ivanov, a manager at a construction company, interviewed on a sidewalk in Moscow, where he was enjoying an afternoon stroll. He said he would never do the vaccine. I believe in God and God helps me.

