International
Lallu incompetent, remove him as head of UPCC: congressional leader
At a time when political parties are preparing for the 2022 assembly elections, the challenge before the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh is to put its house in order.
In another controversy, a senior party leader has now accused Uttar Pradesh (UPCC) Congress Committee Chairman Ajay Kumar Lallu of being suspected of being anti-upper caste.
Those from the upper castes cannot work with Lallu. He is not capable of bringing together all sections of society. Under his leadership, the party support base in the state is only shrinking, former UPCC secretary Sunil Rai said as he spoke to media people at the Uttar Pradesh Press Club here on Friday.
I have sent letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asked them to remove Lallu from the post of UPCC presidents, Rai said.
Lallu was not available for comment.
Those aware of developments in the party said Rai had targeted Lallu for the past few months.
It all started after the removal of a collector holding photos of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rai from near the UPCC headquarters a few months ago.
Rai claimed that Lallu withdrew the fundraising as he did not keep his photo and he took a registered FIR against the UPCC president showing the whole matter.
A UPCC official, however, said Lallu had no role in removing the clumps.
It could be the handiwork of several other rival members or the Lucknow Nagar Nigam launching machines to remove clusters from time to time, the official said.
However, this is not the first time that voices have been raised against Lallu.
A section of the new party has already formed a group called Shoshi Congressi Savarn and had run a social media campaign against Lallu, calling him anti-Brahmin.
A group of old party timers had previously accused Lallu of neglecting those who had spent their lives for Congress. While many of them organized splitting up together to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, the late Jawahar Lal Nehru, on November 14, 2019, the UPCC expelled them.
The deportees included former ministers and former MPs and lawmakers, mostly belonging to the upper castes.
The move led to a split between the old timers and Lallus the new team made up to lead the party in the 2022 assembly elections.
Another party official said Congress was already late in preparing for the vote. Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Although he had led the party campaign against the BJP government at the center and in the state, the organizational infrastructure of the parties needed to be further strengthened. It is high time to make the necessary changes and prepare the party for the 2022 polls, the official said.
Congress does not seem to be able to strengthen itself in the state. He should resolve member complaints and undertake an exercise to control the damage already done in Uttar Pradesh, said SK Dwivedi, former head of the political science department at Lucknow University.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]