Lallu incompetent, remove him as head of UPCC: congressional leader

At a time when political parties are preparing for the 2022 assembly elections, the challenge before the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh is to put its house in order.

In another controversy, a senior party leader has now accused Uttar Pradesh (UPCC) Congress Committee Chairman Ajay Kumar Lallu of being suspected of being anti-upper caste.

Those from the upper castes cannot work with Lallu. He is not capable of bringing together all sections of society. Under his leadership, the party support base in the state is only shrinking, former UPCC secretary Sunil Rai said as he spoke to media people at the Uttar Pradesh Press Club here on Friday.

I have sent letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asked them to remove Lallu from the post of UPCC presidents, Rai said.

Lallu was not available for comment.

Those aware of developments in the party said Rai had targeted Lallu for the past few months.

It all started after the removal of a collector holding photos of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rai from near the UPCC headquarters a few months ago.

Rai claimed that Lallu withdrew the fundraising as he did not keep his photo and he took a registered FIR against the UPCC president showing the whole matter.

A UPCC official, however, said Lallu had no role in removing the clumps.

It could be the handiwork of several other rival members or the Lucknow Nagar Nigam launching machines to remove clusters from time to time, the official said.

However, this is not the first time that voices have been raised against Lallu.

A section of the new party has already formed a group called Shoshi Congressi Savarn and had run a social media campaign against Lallu, calling him anti-Brahmin.

A group of old party timers had previously accused Lallu of neglecting those who had spent their lives for Congress. While many of them organized splitting up together to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, the late Jawahar Lal Nehru, on November 14, 2019, the UPCC expelled them.

The deportees included former ministers and former MPs and lawmakers, mostly belonging to the upper castes.

The move led to a split between the old timers and Lallus the new team made up to lead the party in the 2022 assembly elections.

Another party official said Congress was already late in preparing for the vote. Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Although he had led the party campaign against the BJP government at the center and in the state, the organizational infrastructure of the parties needed to be further strengthened. It is high time to make the necessary changes and prepare the party for the 2022 polls, the official said.

Congress does not seem to be able to strengthen itself in the state. He should resolve member complaints and undertake an exercise to control the damage already done in Uttar Pradesh, said SK Dwivedi, former head of the political science department at Lucknow University.