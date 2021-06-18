Coveid trajectory in Africa ‘very, very disturbing’: WHO

The World Health Organization on Friday issued the alarm on Friday about increased cases of Covid-19 across Africa, with the spread of new more contagious variants even when vaccination levels remain at low risk.

“It’s a very disturbing trajectory,” WHO chief of emergency Michael Ryan told reporters at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.

According to WHO data, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Africa rose to over 116,500 in the week ending June 13, from nearly 91,000 a week earlier.

READ | Over 67% of people over 18 exposed to covidium: WHO-AIIMS survey

Ryan stressed that in terms of absolute numbers, the region did not necessarily look like it was in bad shape, accounting for just over five percent of new global cases and 2.2 percent of global deaths last week.

However, he warned, across the continent, the trajectory was heading straight, with over 100 percent growth in some countries, and over 50 percent in others.

“This is a phenomenon that happens all over the continent,” he said.

Africa has been hit less by the pandemic than most other regions, recording over 136,000 deaths from about 5.1 million cases so far.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, warned earlier this week that the continent was “in the middle of a full third wave”.

The WHO said “the lack of compliance with broadcast prevention measures has spurred a new wave coinciding with the coldest seasonal weather in South Africa and as more contagious variants spread.”

– Potential ‘Storm’ –

Ryan stressed though that despite what was causing the increase in the number of cases, the continent had been left much more vulnerable than it should have been due to unequal access to vaccines.

“The brutal reality is that in an era of multiple variants with increased transmissibility and potentially increased impact, we have left large sections of the population and vulnerable population in Africa unvaccinated against vaccines, in a context where health systems are already weak. ,” he said

“This is the reality. And this is the consequence of the current unfair distribution of vaccines,” he said, warning that “the population to be protected is not.”

While people in many rich nations are enjoying a return to a sense of normalcy thanks to high levels of vaccination, shootings remain scarce in less affluent parts of the world.

This is especially true in Africa, where only about one percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.

As Africa while finding itself less affected by the pandemic than many other parts of the world, Ryan warned that the third wave there could come out harsher.

“Assuming the next wave in Africa will be just a small shower and it will not be a storm, I think it is very, very premature,” he said.

“I think we need to take very seriously what is happening on the African continent.”

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.