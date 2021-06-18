International
Coveid trajectory in Africa ‘very, very disturbing’: WHO
The World Health Organization on Friday issued the alarm on Friday about increased cases of Covid-19 across Africa, with the spread of new more contagious variants even when vaccination levels remain at low risk.
“It’s a very disturbing trajectory,” WHO chief of emergency Michael Ryan told reporters at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.
According to WHO data, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Africa rose to over 116,500 in the week ending June 13, from nearly 91,000 a week earlier.
READ | Over 67% of people over 18 exposed to covidium: WHO-AIIMS survey
Ryan stressed that in terms of absolute numbers, the region did not necessarily look like it was in bad shape, accounting for just over five percent of new global cases and 2.2 percent of global deaths last week.
However, he warned, across the continent, the trajectory was heading straight, with over 100 percent growth in some countries, and over 50 percent in others.
“This is a phenomenon that happens all over the continent,” he said.
Africa has been hit less by the pandemic than most other regions, recording over 136,000 deaths from about 5.1 million cases so far.
The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, warned earlier this week that the continent was “in the middle of a full third wave”.
The WHO said “the lack of compliance with broadcast prevention measures has spurred a new wave coinciding with the coldest seasonal weather in South Africa and as more contagious variants spread.”
– Potential ‘Storm’ –
Ryan stressed though that despite what was causing the increase in the number of cases, the continent had been left much more vulnerable than it should have been due to unequal access to vaccines.
“The brutal reality is that in an era of multiple variants with increased transmissibility and potentially increased impact, we have left large sections of the population and vulnerable population in Africa unvaccinated against vaccines, in a context where health systems are already weak. ,” he said
“This is the reality. And this is the consequence of the current unfair distribution of vaccines,” he said, warning that “the population to be protected is not.”
While people in many rich nations are enjoying a return to a sense of normalcy thanks to high levels of vaccination, shootings remain scarce in less affluent parts of the world.
This is especially true in Africa, where only about one percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.
As Africa while finding itself less affected by the pandemic than many other parts of the world, Ryan warned that the third wave there could come out harsher.
“Assuming the next wave in Africa will be just a small shower and it will not be a storm, I think it is very, very premature,” he said.
“I think we need to take very seriously what is happening on the African continent.”
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]