In poorer countries, COVID surgeries make up for vaccine shortages

Hati Maronjei once swore he would never take a COVID-19 stroke after a pastor warned that vaccines were not safe.

Now, four months after the first batch of vaccines arrived in Zimbabwe, the 44-year-old street vendor of electronics is desperate for the goal he can not get. Whenever he visits a clinic in the capital, Harare, he is told to try again the next day.

I’m disappointed and scared, he said. I am always in crowded places, chatting, selling to different people. I can not lock myself in the house.

A sense of dread is growing in some of the world’s poorest countries where coronavirus cases are on the rise and more contagious variants are taking over but vaccine doses are quite short or offer no supply.

The crisis has alarmed public health officials along with millions of unvaccinated, especially those struggling in the informal economy, out of books, living by word of mouth and paying money for health emergencies. With intensive care units filling up in cities overwhelmed by the pandemic, serious illness can be a death sentence.

Africa is particularly vulnerable. Its 1.3 billion people make up 18% of the world’s population, but the continent has received only 2% of all doses of globally administered vaccines. And some African countries have not yet fired any shots.

Health experts and world leaders have repeatedly warned that even if rich nations immunize all their people, the pandemic will not be defeated if the coronavirus is allowed to spread to vaccine-hungry countries.

Weve said throughout this pandemic that we are not sure if we are not all safe, said John Nkengasong, a Cameroonian virologist who runs the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are only as strong as the weakest link.

Zimbabwe, which has imposed new blocking measures due to a sharp rise in deaths and cases, has used about two-thirds of the 1.7 million doses of the vaccine, for a population of 15 million. The government blames shortages in urban areas for logistical challenges.

Long lines form at centers such as Parirenyatwa Hospital, unlike months ago, when authorities begged people to get vaccinated. Many are alarmed as the Southern Hemisphere winter begins and the first variant identified in South Africa spreads to Harare, where young people gather in betting houses, some with beard-hanging masks and others without any face veils.

Most people do not wear masks. There is no social distancing. The only answer is a vaccine, but I can not get it, said Maronjei.

At the onset of the pandemic, many countries deeply impoverished with weak health care systems seem to have avoided the worst. That is changing.

The clear trajectory of increased cases should prompt everyone to take urgent action, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, African director of the World Health Organization. Public health measures need to be scaled up quickly to find, test, isolate and care for patients, and to quickly track and isolate their contacts.

New cases in Africa rose by almost 30% last week, she said on Thursday.

In Zambia, where a vaccination campaign has stalled, authorities reported that the country is running out of bottled oxygen. Sick people whose symptoms are not severe are returning from hospitals in Lusaka, the capital.

When we arrived at the hospital, we were told there was no room for bed, Jane Bwalya said of her 70-year-old grandmother. They told us to manage the disease from home. So we just got home and we are trying to give her any medicine that can reduce the symptoms.

Uganda is also struggling with a sharp rise in cases and is seeing a variety of variants. Authorities report the increase is infecting more people in their 20s and 30s.

Intensive care units in and around the capital, Kampala, are almost packed, and Misaki Wayengera, a doctor who chairs a committee advising the Ugandan government, said some patients are begging someone to pass so they can get a ICU bed.

Many Ugandans feel hopeless when they see astronomical medical bills of patients coming out of intensive care. Some have turned to boiled plant inventions for protection. On social media, suggestions include lemongrass and small flowering plants. This has increased the fear of poisoning.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni imposed new restrictions this month that include closing all schools. But he avoided last year’s extreme blocking measures, saying he did not want to harm people’s livelihoods in a country with a large informal sector.

For beauticians, restaurant workers, and retailers in crowded open-air markets, the coronavirus threat can be high, but taking a day off when sick is a challenge. Testing costs from $ 22 to $ 65, very difficult for the working class.

If I did not feel very sick, I would not spend all my money to go and try for COVID, said Aisha Mbabazi, a waiter at a restaurant just outside Kampala.

Dr. Ian Clarke, who founded a hospital in Uganda, said that while demand for the vaccine is growing amid previous doubts, the downside is that we do not know when, or from where, we will get the next set of shots.

Africa has recorded more than 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 135,000 deaths. This is a small part of the global cargo, but many fear the crisis could worsen.

Nearly 90% of African countries are set to lose the global goal of vaccinating 10% of their people by September, according to the World Health Organization.

A major problem is that COVAX, the UN-backed project to supply vaccines to the poorest corners of the world, is itself facing a serious shortage of vaccines.

Amid a global call on the wealth gap and those who do not, the US, Britain and the other Group of 7 rich nations agreed last week to share at least 1 billion doses with warring countries over the next year, with shipments starting in August

In the meantime, many of the world’s poorest are waiting and worrying.

In Afghanistan, where a wave threatens to overwhelm a war-torn health system, 700,000 doses donated by China arrived over the weekend and within hours, people were fighting with each other to reach the front of the line, a ministry spokesman said. of Health Dr. Ghulam Dastigir Nazari.

The rush of vaccines is evident in a country where many people question the reality of the virus and rarely wear masks or social distance, often mocking those who do.

By the end of May, some 600,000 Afghans had received at least one dose, or less than 2% of the population of 36 million. But the number of those who have been vaccinated twice is a minute, so I can say even a small percentage, according to Nazar.

In Haiti, hospitals are evacuating patients as the country awaits its first shipment of vaccines. A large shipment through COVAX was delayed amid government concern about side effects and a lack of infrastructure to keep doses in the refrigerator properly.

I’m in danger every day, said Nacheline Nazon, a 22-year-old saleswoman who takes a colorful bus full of people known as taps to work in a clothing store in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, because this is everything she can afford.

She said she wears a mask and washes her hands. If the vaccine becomes available, she said, I will probably be the first to get it.