On June 25, 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte arrived in Malmaison, the late fortress of Empress Josphines 7 miles west of Paris. His dream of holding the French throne had just been destroyed in Waterloo, costing the lives of tens of thousands. Five years ago, he was divorced from Josphine because she had not given it to the heir who wanted his dynasties. Now that she was dead, all he could think about was how much he missed her how she walked under the trees she had planted, those Japanese cedars, cypresses and shrines, how she examined the flowers in her greenhouse or picked roses i loved so much. The memory shocked Napoleon. She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen, he told his daughter Hortense. Too little, too late.

Josfina, always surrounded by color and fragrance, as described by British historian Ruth Scurrs, the beautiful new book, was the Napoleon gardener who never became. This, in fact, is how she appears in her portrait Franois Grards 1801: sluggishly dipped in her sofa, a bouquet of freshly picked flowers next to her, her garden filled to the brim. Compared to Josphine, Napoleon was at best a intermittent gardener, an intermittent gardener, an epithet donated to him by a plaque installed on the small island of le-dAix, where Napoleon is believed to have grafted an ash into an elm (just like he, the native Corsican, was grafted into the native French stock ).

Napoleon: A life told in gardens and shadows By Ruth Scurr Liveright, 376 pages, $ 28.95

It is an arrangement to think of Napoleon as a cultivator rather than an invader, a planter than a planner. But such ambivalences are precisely Mrs. Scurrs mtier: Her quick biography of Robespierre, Fatal Purity (2006), made it impossible for the ingrained incarnation of Frances Reign of Terror to seem almost renewable. In Napoleon: A Life Told in Gardens and Shadows, a book so saturated with detail that the reader can hear the gum being chewed under the feet of her characters, Mrs. Scurr now performs a similar action for Napoleon. The mountain of biographies written about the Little Body must, at this point, be higher than the Alps he famously crossed in the 1800s, but its horticultural angle allows Ms. Scurr to retell the fascinating story of his life: not as a megalomaniacal power — the hilarious rise to temporary glory but as the continually disappointed achievement of the abundance and happiness that Josphines found in her garden.

The Napoleonic botanical career, as it were, began at the military school in Brienne-le-Chteau, with a small plot he used to create an arbor in order to be himself. He went on to try to save his fathers mulberry nursery in Corsica and, as he cast his menacing shadow over much of Europe, culminated in a variety of designs for formal gardens at home and abroad, including a scheme madcap that would have turned the Roman Forum into a promenade. But even as Napoleon tried to reinvent himself as a modern union of Caesar Augustus, Charlemagne, and Alexander the Great, he continued to find himself sent to the islands, his fabulous empire shrinking to gardens the size and flourishing of reduced. Napoleons, the last and filthy garden was in Deadwood, with its proper name, a rocky plateau, shrouded in fog at St. Helena, one of the most remote islands in the South Atlantic.

The purpose of Mrs. The Scurrs is not to clean up the legacy contaminated by the Napoleons; we never forget the millions of kicked bodies he left on the battlefields of Europe, the ladies he harassed, the cries of men and women he enslaved again. However, relying on numerous accounts from contemporaries, the author successfully complicates our image of the man Tolstoy called a hangman of nations. Who knew, for example, that Napoleon, as a 16-year-old boy, had barely left military school, applauding his skills in mathematics and artillery, sought to join the unfortunate expedition of the Comte de La Prouses around the world? (What if ..) Or that he, after his filthy loss at Waterloo, immersed himself in the works of Alexander von Humboldts, contemplating a new life as a naturalist-explorer? Like his military campaigns, Napoleon’s science was all about conquest and control, not about a deeper understanding of nature, which comes only from asking about what one cannot, or does not yet know. Consider the Napoleons meeting the aged proto-evolutionist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, who in his Zoological Philosophy (1809) had tried to solve some of the mysteries best preserved by nature. Handing Napoleon a copy of his new book, he was rewarded with the contempt of the Emperors: What is this? Your absurd meteorology? . . . I take it just considering your white hair. Tears welled up in the old man’s face.

Unlike her husband, Josphine had a genuine taste for scientific research. She approached gardening the way she made her life, as an ongoing adventure, and continued to order interesting plants in her favorite nursery in London even after France had gone to war with England. Napoleon never allowed himself to love gardens just as Josphine did for the surprises they could give, the baskets of unexpected beauty they could pass in a way. The gardens Napoleon dreamed of were a display of his power, solid tools of imperial domination. Tolstoy, in War and Peace (1869), rightly mocked historians who would attribute the actions of the masses to a man’s will. The French, he wrote, did not nearly lose the Battle of Borodino because Napoleon had cooled that day. Napoleon would have agreed, if for another reason. He liked to think of himself as an impersonal force, an indelible vessel for historical need. I am the clock that exists, but I do not know myself, he told his secretary Las Cases, a remark that wanted to show that he, of course, knew himself very well. Trapped in the prison house of his quiet intellect, Napoleon demanded of himself that he be a genius and of the world that she perceive him as such.

The gardens helped Napoleon to continue: Expelled to Elba, his island of Lilliput, he was never more excited than when he saw that his gardener had arranged some heliotrops so that they formed a large N. And a garden also played a role in his downfall: Mrs. Scurr reminds us of the walled orchard of the Hougoumont estate at Waterloo, which, fiercely defended by Wellington troops, escaped Napoleonic control. Visiting the site more than four decades later, novelist Victor Hugo could still see bullet holes.

Did things change during the Napoleonic exile in St. Helena? Mrs. Scurr suggests as much in the touching chapter as it completes its account. His health deteriorated rapidly as he grew, visitors reported, extremely obese, Napoleon obeyed the advice of doctors and grabbed a shovel: I will dig the ground. Soon his old propensity for control ignited again: He helped build a 2.7-meter-high ground wall, and a maze of sunken paths that would protect him from his guards. But in Deadwood he would be a little late, not the fish in his pond, not the birds in his cage, not the oaks he had transplanted (one kept further). As his garden faltered, so did the former Botanist Emperor. When, near the end, he wanted to go out for one last walk, his legs got stuck. On May 5, 1821, 200 years ago, intermittent gardening also died. The night before, a frightening storm had torn his favorite willow.

-God. The Irmschers’s Natural History poem was recently republished with a foreword and photograph by Rosamond Purcell.