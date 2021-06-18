Boko Haram cleric confirms Shekau’s death, boosts fighters’ loyalty





MAIDUGURI / ABUJA (Reuters) – A senior cleric with the Nigerian Islamic group Boko Haram has confirmed the death of its leader and urged fighters to remain loyal to it in its fight against rival Islamic State militants, according to a video seen by Reuters on Friday. . Bakura Sahalaba, a cleric with Boko Haram’s Lake Chad branch, urged her people to fight in the video, which appeared on social media after rival West African Islamic Province (ISWAP) said Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had died. Three Boko Haram scholars have verified its authenticity. ISWAP had said that Shekau, one of the most notorious extremists in the world, had died around May 18 after fleeing a battle with ISWAP and detonating an explosive device before being captured. The regional branch of the Islamic State, ISWAP has sought to absorb the Shekaus fighters and unify the groups that during their stay in Shekaus fought with each other for control of territory in northeastern Nigeria and around Lake Chad. Lake Chad’s branch (Boko Haram) is clearly ready to continue fighting ISWAP until it can speak directly to (Islamic State) in the next steps, said Jacob Zenn, editor of the Jamestown Fundations Terrorism Monitor publication. The two groups have been waging a bloody conflict in northeastern Nigeria since their split in 2016, sparked in part by ideological disagreements over Shekaus over the killing of Muslim civilians. Vincent Foucher, a Boko Haram researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research, said clerics commenting that his group believes in the Islamic State is a sign that Boko Haram may be seeking some form of arbitration with them. Nigerian security forces may also exploit a rift between the two insurgencies. This is an opening for the security forces to increase the attacks now that they are fighting with each other and also maybe an opportunity to split the ranks, to say, Those of you who want to be defective, defective and come to us, said Bulama Bukarti, a senior analyst with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Reporting by Maiduguri Newsroom and Paul Carsten; writing by Libby George; edited by Philippa Fletcher

