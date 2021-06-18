HC allows the withdrawal of the PIL demanding the disposal of the bodies buried near Ganga

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed the withdrawal of a PIL demanding the dumping of dead bodies buried near the Ganga River at various gates in Prayagraj and to prevent / stop burials near the river. The court refused to approve any order at this stage.

Jewelery observed, Having gone through the entire petition, we are of the opinion that the applicant has not done much research on the rites and customs, which are prevalent among the various communities living along the banks of the Ganga River.

Therefore, we are not inclined at this stage to cause any satisfaction, instead of allowing the applicant to withdraw the petition with a liberty to submit a new request after investigation and research regarding the practice of recent rites in various communities that reside along the bank of the Ganga. With a liberty above, the petition stands as withdrawn, the bench added.

The bench made up of Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia rejected the petition filed by a Pranvesh.

The prayer of the claimants was that during the second wave of Covid-19, there were many who succumbed to the disease but were not burned properly and the state government should be directed to perform the cremation according to religious rites and to throw the buried bodies near Ganga in various ghat in Prayagraj as soon as possible.