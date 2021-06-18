Delhi LG, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible third wave of Covid-19





Prime Minister Arvind Kayriwal told Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday that the Delhi government was making preparations at a war base to fight a possible third wave of COVID-19 given the “worst case scenario” of 45,000 cases appearing daily . At the meeting, the full action plan and roadmap for a third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi were discussed. “A presentation including all the broad preparedness measures was made highlighting the expanded healthcare infrastructure that the Delhi government has been continuously building,” a statement said. A state-level task force, more health care staff and a special task force for the treatment of children are part of the Delhi government’s action plan to deal with the third wave, the chief minister’s office wrote on Twitter. During the meeting, LG and the prime minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, drug availability and COVID-19 vaccination, the CMO said. A complete plan of preparations of the Delhi government was presented to LG. The Prime Minister informed him in detail about the cryogenic bottle plant, liquid medical oxygen storage plant and PSA plant that are being installed in different areas of Delhi, the statement said. Experts estimate that about 37,000 cases of COVID-19 could occur daily in a “normal situation” in Delhi in the event of a third wave, while about 45,000 cases could occur daily if the outbreak is “very high”, the statement said. of government. “Therefore, the Delhi government is preparing, keeping in mind the normal scenario and the worst case scenario,” she said. In May, the Delhi government set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and anticipated health infrastructure requirements such as hospitals, oxygen plants and medicine supplies. in the city Another eight-member expert committee was set up to devise a strategy for mitigating and managing COVID-19 third wave. A task force has already been set up to provide suggestions for protecting children during the third wave. Two genome sequencing laboratories, to identify variants of the virus, are coming to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and the Liver and Bladder Science Institute (ILBS) in Delhi. The committee has set up a committee to assess the oxygen supply infrastructure at Delhi government hospitals with 100 beds or more, the adequacy of the forecasts made in the expansion plan and the suggestion of the way forward. The Delhi Government has already installed 32 Pressure Suction Oxygen Generation (PSA) plants with a total capacity of 29.77 metric tons. Seven such plants with a capacity of 5.7 MT will be commissioned by June 30 and another 15 with a capacity of 18.8 MT will operate by July 31, the statement said. Ten PSA plants with a capacity of 10.42 MT will be added by September 30th, he said. Cryogenic bottle plants with a capacity of 12 MT will be ordered by July 31. Liquid tanks for storing medical oxygen with a cumulative capacity of 171 MT have been installed. Two other liquid medical oxygen storage tanks with a capacity of 100 tons are likely to arrive in Delhi by June 30th. The Delhi government will also train 5,000 young people to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave. Health assistants or community nursing assistants will be given a two-week basic training in nursing and life care starting June 28 in groups of 500 candidates. The city government is also working to create a stockpile of important drugs.

