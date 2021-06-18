The EU agrees to increase sanctions against Belarus over its forced landing





EU countries have temporarily agreed on sanctions on Belarus’ financial, oil and potash sectors in a bid to punish President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for intercepting a Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident. The broad masses are expected to win formal political agreement from the European bloc’s foreign ministers on Monday following a compromise to end Austria’s opposition to some proposed restrictions on banking transactions, diplomats said. This marks a significant escalation in EU pressure on Lukashenko’s authoritarian government, reflecting anger over the forced removal and detention of Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega last month. The sanctions will test both the resilience of Lukashenko’s 27-year rule and the EU’s ability to push for political change while minimizing harm to Belarusians. The package has yet to be legally finalized and the details of the exact measures remain confidential until publication. Its purpose, diplomats said, is to target state-owned companies and other large sources of revenue for the regime. Belarus is one of the largest exporters of potash in the world, an essential ingredient in fertilizers, and also generates significant revenues from oil refining. Belaruskali, the state-controlled group that accounts for about 20 percent of the global potash market, sold $ 2.4 billion abroad last year, while state oil group Belneftekhim made $ 4.2 billion in export earnings from January to the end of November. . Financial sanctions will target activities including securities trading, money market instruments and export credits, diplomats said. There is a proposed engraving on deposits in private banks, humanitarian transactions and some local projects. Austria’s initial opposition to the planned financial measures had angered some member states, especially given the large role of Austrian banks in international financial transactions involving Belarus. But Vienna insisted it simply wanted to draw up the package to do as little damage to the Belarusian people as possible – and to avoid pushing Minsk deeper into the Kremlin orbit. “It is very important for Austria that financial sanctions do not target the people of Belarus,” the foreign ministry said in a statement before agreeing to a compromise. “It is in our common interest that Belarus should not be further pushed into Russia’s sphere of influence.” The proposed EU package also includes the tobacco industry and closes what one diplomat described as the “final gaps” in an existing arms embargo, including a ban on the export of precision-fired rifles used by biathletes. The measures overlap with proposals put forward by the Belarusian opposition last month. Speaking earlier Friday, Belarus’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said sanctions should be strong enough to “send a message” that the EU would continue to put pressure on the Lukashenko regime until “all political prisoners to be released “. “A common position [from the EU] is of great importance now. “The regime is not only trying to create divisions in Belarus, but it is also trying to divide European society and leaders as well,” she told the Financial Times. “The EU cannot afford to be divided. The regime is trying to see how far they can go. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos