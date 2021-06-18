Thirret MD MD Twitter | Latest India News

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh police have summoned the managing director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari to be questioned within seven days over the allegedly manipulated video of the attack on a Muslim elderly man in Ghaziabad on the microblogging site. The firm has also issued a second notice from Ghaziabad police requesting details of the account of the suspects accused by police of posting and promoting the video.

The call was issued late Thursday evening, two days after Twitter, the wire.in news website, journalists and congressional leaders were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly promoting interfaith animosity for posting and promoting videos between conflicting narratives of the attack. The video apparently showed the man being beaten and his assailants cutting off his beard.

The initial FIR in connection with the attack on the 72-year-old was recorded by border police Loni on 7 June. The attack took place two days ago, but the video began to circulate on social media around June 14th.

The 72-year-old’s family and friends have said the attackers forced him to sing Jai Shri Ram and cut off his chin. Uttar Pradesh police have claimed that there was no municipal corner to the attack even when a Samajwadi Party leader said police deliberately dropped the alleged municipal slogan sung by the First Information Report presented in the case.

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, the investigating officer in the case, said the notice was given to Maheshwari late Thursday evening under the regular provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he was asked to appear within seven days and record his statement. The notice is sent so that he appears to be recording statements under the CrPCs, Section 161.

The section empowers an investigating officer to request the appearance of any person who appears to be familiar with the facts and circumstances of a case.

Senior police officials overseeing the case said the second notification served on Twitter was issued under Article 91 of the CrPC, which empowers the investigating officer to produce any documents or other material relevant to the case.

In the notice we have requested the account details of the suspects mentioned in the FIR. Details include the entry of hearings by the suspects and the activity undertaken in connection with the video. We will also issue notifications under CrPC 160 during the proper investigation, said Iraj Raja, the (rural) police overseer.

Officials familiar with the development said the notice was issued through Ghaziabad police cyber cells and requires the production of the required documents within a month.

HT reached out to Twitter on Friday, but the company declined to comment.

Officials aware of the issue said Twitter was named in the case with allegations that it did not prevent the video from going viral and allegedly helped promote and circulate it.

Twitter was reserved amid disagreements between the government and the company over new guidelines that require digital companies to change the way content is regulated, appoint nodal officers to comply and correct complaints, and adopt features such as message tracking and voluntary verification of content. users. They have also faced government orders for Twitter to remove the posts. Twitter has also raised concerns about the safety of its employees in the country and police threats.

The government insists Twitter cannot claim a secure port under the Information Technology Act and claims it is a broker for posts on its platform because it is not in line with new social media and mediation guidelines. The guidelines went into effect on May 26th.