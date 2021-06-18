Delta variants are found in four specimens from lions





The genome sequencing of four specimens raised by lions at the Arignar Anna Zoo in Vandalur revealed that all were affected by delta variants. Two lions have died from COVID-19 at the zoo this month. The zoo administration had sent samples of 11 lions placed in the park for SARS CoV-2 testing to ICAR-National Institute for High Safety Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. Initially, samples of nine lions returned positive for SARS CoV-2 and the animals have been under active treatment since then. Zoo authorities demanded that the institute share the results of sequencing the SARS CoV-2 virus genome that had infected lions, reads a press release from the zoo administration. In this context, the director of ICAR-NIHSAD has now informed the zoo that the genomic order of the four samples showed that all four sequences belonged to the Pangolin line, B.1.617.2, and were delta variants, according to the WHO nomenclature. Zoo authorities said a team of veterinarians were working day and night to treat the infected animals and keep the other animals free from the infection. During the day, veterinarians wear PPE suits and work to treat lions, they said. Treating lions is not easy and veterinarians and pet owners have forgotten their families and are spending all their time at the zoo, keeping lions and other animals safe and alive, said a zoo official.

