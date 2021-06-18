International
Covid Delta variant is approaching big, warns Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
We are now facing a highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19, Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned on Friday, saying coronavirus cases in the state have dropped by 42% but urged people to continue to exercise caution.
Speaking to reporters after the daily Covid-19 rating meeting, CM Vijayan said the third wave could be prevented “if we are all vigilant as a community”.
“We must continue to be careful as during the blockade phase. Strict precautions must be taken as we are now facing a highly contagious delta variant of the virus. There is also a possibility that the third wave may be due to the appearance of Covid “-19 virus, which is more genetically modified than the delta virus,” said Kerala CM.
CM Vijayan said the state government is making the necessary preparations to deal with any situation. He also said that there was a 15% drop in the test positivity rate compared to last week and that the average test positivity (TPR) level for the last three days is 11.5%.
“Malappuram district has the highest TPR of 13.8% while Kottayam district has the lowest with 8.8%. Alappuzha, Kannur and Kozhikode districts have a TPR of less than 10% and in the remaining 10 districts, it varies from 10 to 13.80% ,” he said
“We will speed up vaccination according to vaccine availability. At the same time, we must be careful to avoid overcrowding in vaccine centers. They must not become centers of disease transmission. Authorities and people must act responsibly in this connection, “he said.
Vijayan said so far 73 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and 50 of them are still under treatment while eight have recovered and 15 have lost their lives.
“Government hospitals currently have 3,040 ICU beds. Of these, 1,137 beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients and 736 beds for non-COVID patients. About 61.6 percent of ICU beds in government hospitals are now occupied. Out of 7,468 ICU beds in private hospitals, 1,091 are used to treat patients with COVID-19, “he said.
Vijayan said pediatric intensive care facilities are being strengthened to provide expert treatment of children in the event of a third wave.
Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday reported 11,361 new cases of coronavirus and 90 other deaths, bringing the workload to 27,85,304 and the death toll to 11,833.
A total of 12,147 people recovered from the disease, bringing the number of those cured to 26,65,354.
Currently, there are 1,07,682 persons under treatment and 4,69,522 under observation, of which 27,905 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. State Health Minister Veena George said 1,11,124 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.22%.
So far 2,17,32,157 samples have been tested.
