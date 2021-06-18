Canada Leads International Coalition Calling on China to Allow Investigators Free Access to Xinjiang

Canada is leading an international effort at Nationsto United request that China allow “meaningful and unrestricted access” to investigate “credible reports” of widespread human rights abuses against China’s Muslim minority in Xinjiang province, CBC News has learned.

An international alliance expected to include more than 20 countries including Canada’s G7 partners and Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand will make its request in a joint statement expected to be submitted to Council of Europe headquarters. of Human Rights at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

“We are very concerned about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,” said a draft of the joint statement seen by CBC News and addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

“We urge China to allow immediate, meaningful and unrestricted entry into Xinjiang for independent observers, including the High Commissioner,” the statement said, calling for an end to the “arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and members of minorities.” other Muslims “.

The statement also expressed concern about the “deterioration of fundamental freedoms” in Hong Kong and Tibet and called on China to “abide by its human rights obligations.”

The international effort comes as 60 lawmakers from 18 countries in the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China, including Canada, plan to issue a separate public letter urging the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the so-called crimes against humanity and indications of genocide in Xinjiang province.

These diplomatic moves follow years of reports from the media, academics and UN experts who have accused China of imprisoning more than one million Muslim minority Uighurs in concentration camps and “deradicalizing” them, targeting them for forced labor, sexual violence, population control methods and cleaning supervision.

The Chinese government has denied allegations of human rights abuses.

China pushes back

In February, the Chinese government attacked Canada after the House of Commons voted to declare China committing genocide against Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims in Xinjiang.

“The facts have proven that there is no genocide in Xinjiang. This is the lie of the century made by extremely anti-China forces,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, according to a translation of his remarks provided by foreign ministry.

The Commons motion said China’s persecution of these groups amounted to genocide, as defined in the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, and called on the federal government to formally endorse that position.

A significant majority of MPs, including the majority of Liberals who participated voted in favor of the non-binding motion, which was proposed by the Conservative Party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all but one member of his cabinet abstained. Foreign Minister Marc Garneau was present but said he was abstaining from voting “on behalf of the Government of Canada”.

A draft joint statement to be submitted to the Geneva council expresses great concern about what is happening in Xinjiang.

‘Torture … cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment’

“Reliable reports indicate that over one million people have been arbitrarily arrested in Xinjiang and that there is disproportionately widespread surveillance targeting Uighurs and other minorities and restrictions on fundamental freedoms and Uighur culture,” the union draft says.

“There are also reports of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence and forced separation of children from their parents by the authorities.”

The joint statement also expresses concern about allegations of “forced labor” and “collective repression of religious and ethnic minorities” by the Chinese regime.

Aware of the forthcoming joint statement, China issued a preliminary reprimand to countries behind it, accusing those who typically use “human rights issues as tools to practice clear political manipulation.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian makes gestures as he speaks during a daily conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing on February 24, 2020. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)

“Some individual countries like the US, Canada and the UK have sought to attack and defame China under the guise of human rights, making and spreading misinformation and abusing the UN Human Rights Council platform” , Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiantold told reporters at a news conference.

Zhao went on to say that pressure tactics like the joint statement only hinder international dialogue and cooperation on human rights. He also blamed countries after the joint statement ignoring human rights abuses in their countries.

“They have human rights issues like racism, gun violence, forced labor, child labor and the list goes on and on,” Zhao said, citing the death of George Floyd in U.S. police custody and reports to the discovery of the “remains” of indigenous children found in residential schools in Canada “.

A man holds a child while watching a dance performance at the Grand International Bazaar in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in April. (Associated Press / Mark Schiefelbein)

The public letter on behalf of officials elected by 18 countries to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance in Chinaseparately claims that China is “committing crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, with “credible sources finding indications of genocide.”

Parliamentarians also accused the council of “failing to end impunity for perpetrators of abuse”.

“At least one million people are being held in arbitrary detention, with prisoners exposed to sexual abuse, torture and political indoctrination,” the letter says.

“Since 2015, birth rates for minority groups have dropped dramatically on the eve of forced sterilizations, forced abortions and draconian birth control policies against minority groups.”

The Coalition of International Parliamentarians is urging the council to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of human rights abuses, identify alleged perpetrators, make recommendations to end those abuses, and report regularly to the UN. on progress.

China has vowed not to provide entry for UN investigators seeking the joint statement. Zaodidsay, without further elaborating, that “the world will see the facts and come to a fair trial.”

“If these countries think they can deceive the international community, jeopardize Xinjiang’s prosperity, stability and sustainable development, and hinder China’s development by fabricating lies in Xinjiang, it will be like trying to keep the tide with a broom.” he said. “Failure will be their fate!”