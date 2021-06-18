International
The couple breaks down after being handcuffed together for 123 days
Talk about throwing the ball and the old chain.
After being handcuffed together for a shocking 123-day walk using the bathroom in front of each other and taking a shower in turn just a few inches agitated Ukrainian lovers Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have removed the handcuffs and are moving away from each other.
Hooray, shouted Pustovitova, 29, in late May as giant sliced bolt openers through steel chains that had tied her to Kudlay, 33, for three months, according to mirror.
I am finally free, she added.
Pustovitova, an eyelash technician from the eastern city of Kharkiv, proposed that she and Kudlay, a car salesman, handcuff themselves together on Valentine’s Day as a last-ditch effort to save their difficult romance.
I decided it would be an interesting experience for me, Pustovitova told Reuters at the start of her love affair with Kudlays in February.
The duo documented their inevitable experiment on Instagram for more than 7,800 followers.
It will bring new bright emotions into my life that I have not experienced before, she said.
But instead of adding a ray of sunshine to their gloomy marriage, the trial unfortunately rained fire on the relationship.
Once we find a plus in a situation, there are immediately two minuses, Kudlay explained to their followers in an Instagram video posted during the experiment.
Vika wants to get back to the rhythm of her previous life, she misses what she wanted to do, he added, stressing that the difficulties in bonding together had been snowballs.
She does not respond well to my suggestions to keep doing what she likes to do with me.
In addition to taking care of their personal hygiene in front of each other, Pustovitova and Kudlay went shopping together, vacationed side by side for cigarettes, and even accompanied each other to work.
But Pustovitova was eventually forced to quit her job as a cosmeticist because clients were unhappy with Kudlay standing over them while she manicured their eyelashes.
Their constant companionship and lack of personal space sparked four-hour debates, grief and emotional neglect between the two.
We stayed together all day, I did not get any attention from Alexandr because we were constantly together, Pustovitova told Reuters at the end of the experience. He did not say, ‘I miss you,’ as I would like to hear it.
Kudlay said the experiment revealed to him that he and Pustovitova were not like-minded people.
“We are not on the same wavelength,” he insisted. “We are completely different.
The handcuffs that left ugly burns and bruises on their wrists were finally removed on May 19th.
The resistance of Pustovitova and Kudlays broke the Ukrainian and world record for the longest time a couple has ever spent in chains.
A handcuffing ceremony, overseen by Ukrainian Registry Chief Vitaly Zorin, was held in front of the country’s Unity Monument in Kiev and aired on national television.
Zorin, according to the Mirror, plans to introduce himself to the newly single Pustovitova.
But soon after she was released from the restrictions and announced her split with Kudlay on social media, Pustovitova made it clear she was happy flying for a while.
I want to make my life independent and grow as an independent person, she revealed to the public.
The latest photo shared on their Instagram account showed the sweet hearts standing apart and looking at the ground.
Pustovitova and Kudlay are now living separate lives in remote regions of Ukraine.
However, they plan to jointly sell the handcuffs at an online auction and donate some of the money to charity, for Reuters.
And as a word of caution, Pustovitova advised ancestors around the world against putting their love to the test by tying together.
“I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done.
