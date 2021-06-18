Man’s ‘Extreme’ Kidneys Are So Big They Are ‘Destroying’ His Heart

A man from England will undergo surgery to remove both kidneys, which have grown to potentially record-breaking size.

Warren Higgs, 54, has polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of multiple fluid-filled cysts in the kidney.

Cysts cause organs to enlarge and can lead to kidney failure.

Higgs, a single father and former accountant, was diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening condition in his mid-thirties, according to a post on his Facebook page.

PKD caused aneurysms – when the walls of the arteries weaken and swell. One of them exploded about 15 years ago, leading to a stroke that left Higgs paralyzed on his right side.

As his condition worsened, Higgs suffered further strokes and, about five years ago, his kidneys began to grow. Doctors say the organs are now about five times larger than they should have been.

“Mine are extreme. They just keep growing,” Higgs told the BBC. “Given that your kidneys are meant to be the size of a tight fist, mine are massive.”

“They’re crushing my lungs, squeezing my stomach and I know they’ve just done one last scan and they’re crushing my heart now. It ‘s awful again because I can not move. I can not breathe. I will not do nothing “.

CT scans done in April this year showed that his left kidney measured about 42 centimeters (16.5 inches) by 27 centimeters, while his right kidney entered by 49 by 28 centimeters.

Higgs’ organs appear to be larger than a kidney removed by a Dubai surgeon in 2017, which measured 34 by 17 centimeters and was set by the Guinness World Records as the largest ever removed.

His doctors also say his kidneys may be about three times taller than the one weighing 7.4 kilograms (16.3 pounds) that was removed by a patient in Delhi, India, in 2019. This kidney was described by some media as the heaviest removed in history.

However, medical journals have published papers on at least two cases of more severe kidney disease. A study published in Annals of Clinical and Laboratory Research in February 2016 said a 44-year-old man in the US had removed a 9-pound kidney. Another kidney reportedly removed in the Netherlands weighed 8.7 kilograms.

Higgs kidneys can be heavier than both. “It really is not a record you want to live with,” he told the BBC. “Believe me, it’s awful. PKD has literally taken my whole life.”

Next month he will undergo “rescue” surgery to remove both kidneys. He will have to go on dialysis for the rest of his life.

Members of his local community in the town of Windsor, southeast England, have set up a GoFundMe site to help raise money for a custom cart for Higgs.

The fundraising description reads: “He is such a well-known figure in our community and is always helping others, and we wanted to take this opportunity to return the favor and help him. […] “This year, Warren suffered from pneumonia and had an accident that left him with a broken rib.”

He adds: “A new wheelchair will change Warren’s life. It will help him regain the independence and mobility he once had.” The site has so far raised just over ,500 2,500 ($ 3,450).

PKD is one of the most common genetic disorders and affects about 500,000 people in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.