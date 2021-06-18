4,500 sanitation workers, sewers to find regular jobs in Punjab

The Punjab government will regulate all karamcharis safai (sewer workers) and sewers, who are working under contract with various municipalities in the state.

This was decided by the state cabinet during a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday.

The Cabinet also instructed the personnel department to expedite the proposal to adopt new legislation to regulate these contract employees of local urban bodies.

According to local government minister Brahm Mohindra, the decision will benefit about 4,500 employees.

The Cabinet also decided to allow the employment, on a contract basis, of more karamcharis and such sewers as may be required by the municipalities, thus facilitating its previous decision of 18 March 2017. The due process should be followed and the preference should be given to those with relevant experience in such employments, the cabinet decided.

However, the Cabinet, after careful consideration, noted that employees provided by service providers / contractors through external agreement could not be regulated or employed by the government even through direct contracts. He noted that such employees could not be taken on government payroll, in line with existing law as defined by the roof court and other rules.

The government will look with sympathy at the requests of 15,000 karamcharis and other safai sewers who are working with the contractors as we have full sympathy with them, the minister said.

SC Scholarship: 40% liabilities in 3 installments this fiscal

The Cabinet also signaled the laundering of 40% of the funds 200 debt owed to private educational institutions against the post-matrix scholarship scheme for caste students planned for the period 2017-20.

The state government had already made the announcement last week, after which the Joint College Association decided to issue list numbers for nearly two senior SC students in the state.

While approving the report submitted by the ministerial group (GoM) composed for this purpose, the cabinet decided that the government will give these debts to private institutions in three equal quarterly installments during the financial year 2021-22.

It also decided that the PM would take up the issue of a 60% balance sheet pending arrears with the Prime Minister.

The scheme is being implemented through central assistance, but no funds have been released against demand for the years 2017-18 to 2019-20, an official spokesman said.

Given the difficulties faced by SC students, the government board was formed on January 14 to review and resolve the issue. It consisted of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Sadhu Singh Dharamsot; Minister of Higher Education Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Minister of Technical Education Charanjit Singh Channi.

GoM had also recommended that private educational institutions would not keep the registered numbers, certificates and degrees of SC students, would not make any claims, nor would they go to court against the Punjab government for claiming pending fees for the 2017 session- 18 until 2019-2020, and will withdraw pending court cases on the matter.

Further, she said in her report that if the amount 60% is not received from the Government of India, then the educational institutions cannot claim it from the Punjab government.

Other key decisions

In function of Covid, specialist doctors of medicine, anesthesia and TB and Chest allowed to continue their service after retirement until March 31, 2022 in clinical posts.

Amendment of the Mining and Minerals Act and IPC for a stricter punishment in setting the naka to collect illegal rights.

Establish 798 civilian (specialized) personnel posts in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation, removing 915 police posts to avoid any additional financial implications.

Application for a $ 210 million loan from the World Bank / Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for the Canal-based water supply project in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Regulation of independent buildings built outside the municipal boundaries without the approval of the department of housing and urban development, but with strict observance of construction bylaws.

Facilitate the rules for minibus operators in renewing their permits due to the updating of connecting roads.

Comprehensive policy on compensatory afforestation in projects affecting the forest area up to one hectare.