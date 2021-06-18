KCR plans district tours from June 20th





Hyderabad: Prime Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will be at a party visiting districts from June 20 to get a sense of the pulse of the people and get an assessment of the implementation of his government’s schemes at the grassroots level in addition to launching a received development programs. CM’s hectic schedule is loaded with unexpected visits and planned tours to various villages and towns with a view to bringing the state administration closer to the people at a time when TRS is facing some difficulties. CM district tour plans have kept the state administration on top of it, with representatives of local bodies and officials rushing to complete the long-awaited works. The PM had recently warned them of action against those found to be slow in carrying out their duties and said they could even face suspension or dismissal on the spot. In particular, this will be the first full CM tour of the districts since he took office seven years ago and will inspect the implementation of welfare schemes and development programs at the grassroots level and interact with people directly. On Friday, CM spoke by phone with Pogula Anjaiah, sarpanch of Vasalamarri village in Turkapalli mandala of Bhongir district and told him that he will be in the village on 22 June. CM said he will have lunch with the villagers and spend a full day with the villagers to discuss and draft village development plans. The CM has asked him to identify two suitable plots of land for lunch in the community and to meet with the villagers. KCR had announced that he would approve this village and develop it in November 2020 but could not visit the area so far. CM’s circular tours will begin with Siddipet on June 20, where he will inaugurate the newly assembled collector complex. Later he will receive surprise inspections in several villages and towns in Siddipet and Kamareddy districts. On June 21, CM will visit Warangal and lay the foundations of a 24-storey multi-specialist government hospital. Although the CM had promised a tour of all the districts at the start of his first term, this never materialized. With the exception of district visits to initiate some welfare schemes and development programs and inauguration of completed projects, the CM did not visit districts to interact with people directly and seek their feedback on the work of government, public representatives and officials. . In his second term as CM from 2018, Chandrashekar Rao had promised to show what ‘real administration’ meant to the people. In July 2019, he made a statement to the assembly saying he would visit all the districts after August 15, taking with him all the official machinery and resolving people’s issues on the spot. Even this did not happen due to the successive elections, the explosion of Covid-19 and the subsequent blockades. TRS sources said Rao is inclined to focus on good governance for the remaining half of his term by frequently visiting districts and countering opposition criticism that he is confined mainly to Pragathi Bhavan or his farm house and remains inaccessible to humans. …

