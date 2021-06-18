Three-day COVID travel ban in effect in Lisbon as Delta variant spreads





LISBON (Reuters) – As a three-day coronavirus travel ban took effect around Lisbon on Friday afternoon, drivers stopped by police asking why they were traveling and said they were concerned about the alarming rise in infections. People living in 18 municipalities in the Lisbon metropolitan area will be barred from leaving from 3 Friday to 6 Monday. Those living outside the area will not be allowed to enter. Portugal, population 10 million, posted over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Friday, and the number of daily infections returns to the last levels of February, when the country was still under blockade. Most new cases were reported in the Lisbon area. A blockade was put in place in January to address what at the time was the worst coronavirus world, but most restrictions have since been lifted. The jump in infections comes less than a month after Portugal opened up to visitors from the EU and Britain. The government has been criticized for allowing two mass gatherings of football fans to take place last month, including the Champions League final between the two English teams in Porto. In a report Friday, health institute Ricardo Jorge said the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first identified in India but is spreading rapidly in Britain, is likely to become the dominant variant in Portugal in the coming weeks. Britain removed Portugal from its so-called foreign destination green list about two weeks ago. On the highways around the Lisbon region, police stopped drivers and asked them why they were traveling. Most had a valid reason, including work. But some of the drivers were not impressed with the new rule. It does not make sense for this measure to exist only on weekends – the virus circulates throughout the week, said 43-year-old Sergio Ribeiro after police gave him the green light to continue his journey. Antonio Alfaiate, who was also detained by police as he was leaving Lisbon, has already been vaccinated against COVID-19 but the recent rise in infections has scared the 69-year-old. The situation is complicated and we need rules because if we do not spread the virus again and we will be worse off than we were in the past, said an obviously concerned Alfaiate. The Portuguese health system was on the verge of collapse earlier this year and several hospitals in the city are already preparing to treat more patients if needed. The number of people in the hospital has increased in recent days. The Ricardo Jorge Institute also said in its report Friday that the virus is now spreading with intensity and pressure on health services is growing, especially in Lisbon. Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira; Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky

